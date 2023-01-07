When does Chainsaw Man's next episode release? Season 2 episode 1 release date and more explained

With Chainsaw Man season 1 over, fans of the anime are looking forward to its sequel. While the same hasn't been confirmed either by the anime or the animation studio, the season finale did give fans a hint of what was to come in the future of the anime.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, animated by MAPPA, has instantly become a hit within the anime community as the series has managed to captivate its audience with its story and animation. The series also received some backlash with an online petition to remake the anime with a different director, but as one would wonder, the chances of that happening seem quite bleak.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

When will Chainsaw Man season 2, episode 1, be released?

While MAPPA hasn't yet confirmed if Chainsaw Man will have a second season, the post-credit scene from the finale confirms that there will be some sort of sequel to it, either a second season or a movie.

Given that MAPPA gave fans a Lady Reze tease, it is to be expected that the upcoming anime could be entirely focused on the Bomb Girl Arc. But that arc isn't long enough to cover up an entire cour. Thus, there is a huge chance that the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime will be a movie rather than a TV anime.

However, if the upcoming anime is announced to be a TV anime, i.e., if a second season gets announced, fans shouldn't expect it to release before 2024.

Power and Denji, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

MAPPA has taken over a lot of projects, which should significantly delay any future projects by them. Some upcoming MAPPA anime include Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, and Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3.

Nevertheless, it could all be for nothing if it gets announced that the Chainsaw Man anime that premiered was its cour 1, with its cour 2 set to be released sooner than expected. If that's the case, fans can expect to watch the sequel somewhere between the Fall 2023 and Fall 2024 anime seasons.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man season 2, episode 1?

Season 2, episode 1 of the anime will most likely see the introduction to the Bomb Girl Arc, as Denji will come to meet Lady Reze, a girl he happened to meet while taking shelter from the rain in a phone booth.

Reze, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Reze, aka the Bomb Girl, is the Bomb Devil Hybrid, as she, too, similar to Denji, can turn into the Bomb Girl upon pulling the pin from her choker. The Soviet Union has sent her to acquire Denji's Chainsaw devil heart. Thus, she will try her best to manipulate him into liking him.

This will lead to a serious showdown between the Bomb Girl and the Public Safety Devil Hunters as Aki, alongside other Devil Hunters like Angel Devil and Shark Fiend, will try to help Denji fight Reze. Nevertheless, the real mystery remains, as fans have yet to discover why people want to acquire Denji's heart.

