Chainsaw Man Episode 12 explained: The ending that has everyone gripped

With the Chainsaw Man anime finally coming to an end, fans of the series are left waiting for the announcement of any sequel season or cour 2. Until then, the anime has left fans with a lot to absorb with its finale, which saw the end of the Katana Man arc.

Chainsaw Man anime saw Denji, a poor boy, getting recruited into Public Safety Devil Extermination after the Chainsaw Devil Pochita gave his heart to him. This gave Denji the ability to change into the Chainsaw Man by pulling the starter on his chest. Since then, he has been exterminating the devils as they target his Chainsaw heart.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man anime and manga.

Reze's appearance in the post-credits scene and other highlights from Chainsaw Man episode 12

Denji and Aki avenged Himeno

look at denji and aki, just having a wholesome brotherly bonding experience aw

Back in episode 8, Katana Man shot Himeno, due to which she bled a lot. Seeing that she was about to die, Himeno decided to give her entire body to the Ghost Devil to save Aki from Katana Man. In doing so, parts of her body started to vanish, causing her to die when the Snake Devil devoured the Ghost Devil's head.

In Chainsaw Man episode 12, Denji had his second face-off with Katana Man. This time, he managed to outwit the enemy hybrid and split him into two using a chainsaw from his leg.

When Denji managed to capture Katana Man, he decided to punish him for killing Himeno and asked Aki to join him. He proposed a tournament for kicking Katana Man on his private parts. As the duo commenced their competition, Aki offered Katana Man's screams as his and Denji's requiem to her.

Sawatari Akane had a contract with the Gun Devil

Kobeni Higashiyama and Akane Sawatari as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Near the end of the episode, Makima revealed how Sawatari Akane was previously a Public Devil Hunter, after which she defected and chose to make a contract with the Gun Devil. She managed to acquire guns for the Yakuza, in exchange for which she was to provide the Chainsaw Devil's heart to the Gun Devil.

Public Safety can finally locate the Gun Devil

Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Makima assigned Denji the mission to defeat the Gun Devil back in episode 5. Since then, the anime has subtly made some progress surrounding the current antagonist of the series. However, by the end of Chainsaw Man episode 12, Makima revealed how Special Division 4 had managed to acquire 1.4 kilos of Gun Devil's flesh during their recent operation.

The 1.4 kilos of Gun Devil's flesh, combined with the 5 kilos that the Public Safety already possessed, started moving towards the Gun Devil's main body. This was a huge hint towards an encounter with the Gun Devil that was soon to come.

Denji's recurring dream

The door in Denji's dreams (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man fans might already know that Denji has a recurring dream of him walking towards a closed door, as he is always left with doubts about whether to open it or not.

Episode 12 of Chainsaw Man saw the blond protagonist having the same dream again. However, this time he could hear Pochita's voice, asking him to never open the door. With fans left confused over what is on the other side of the door, a sequel season could possibly answer their questions.

Reze makes an appearance in the post-credits scene

REZE IS HERE AND SHE SOUNDS AMAZING

As manga readers would know, Reze is quite an important character in the upcoming Bomb Girl arc. Since she is a Bomb Devil hybrid from the Soviet Union tasked with acquiring Denji's heart, the anime decided to give fans a glimpse of her in the finale, leaving them longing for a sequel season or cour.

