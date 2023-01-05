Will there be a Chainsaw Man Episode 13? Explained

After an exhilarating end to the Katana Man Arc, fans of the anime have been looking forward to Chainsaw Man episode 13, hoping to find out how close Public Safety was to locating the Gun Devil. While Makima revealed to a senior official that the Gun Devil's flesh that they had acquired had started moving, she wasn't seen revealing the location for the same.

The previous episode also saw Denji having his mysterious dream again as the door that fans were shown in the first episode appeared again, but this time, Pochita's voice asked him never to open it. Meanwhile, fans also caught a glimpse of a fan-favorite character from the manga, who is set to appear in the anime in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

When can fans expect Chainsaw Man episode 13 to be released?

Unfortunately, there is no Chainsaw Man episode 13 listed right now, as the anime came to an end with episode 12. While MAPPA has yet to clarify whether the first 12 episodes were intended to be stated as a season or a cour as per the anime's post-credit scene, the anime will almost certainly return. The only problem is that fans have been given no indication as to when they can expect the same.

Barely any anime that has split-cours gives a hint as large as what Chainsaw Man episode 12 did with Reze. This means that the first season of Chainsaw Man has concluded and that MAPPA has begun production on season two, which will feature Lady Reze, aka Bomb Girl, in the first episode of that season.

However, if the anime is actually split into cours, fans can then expect the anime to release the second cour, either in July 2023 or October 2023, starting with Chainsaw Man episode 13.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man season 2?

Chainsaw Man season 2 will start by adapting the Bomb Girl Arc, as Denji will be targeted by Reze, the Bomb Devil hybrid sent by the Soviet Union to acquire Denji's Chainsaw Devil heart.

Several devils were seen chasing after Denji in the first season, and in the Katana Man Arc, Sawatari Akane explained why. She and the Devils hunted down Denji because they had a deal with the Gun Devil to bring back his Chainsaw Devil heart.

Meanwhile, Chainsaw Man season 2 could also focus more on the door in Denji's dream as fans are yet to find the secret behind the door. It might provide answers to questions such as Why is Pochita preventing Denji from opening the door? Does it have to do anything with Denji or Pochita's past?

Lastly, Chainsaw Man season 2 could focus a lot more on Makima. While fans are delighted whenever she is on screen, there is something enigmatic about her that seems to be oozing out through her personality. Thus, there is a possibility that the upcoming sequel season could focus on the same.

