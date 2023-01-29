Who trained Denji and Power in Chainsaw man? Explained

While Chainsaw Man season 1 is over, not a lot was revealed about several characters, one of them being Denji and Power's training instructor. The character is definitely a veteran as a devil hunter since he was described as the best devil hunter in Public Safety.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, a poor boy trying to pay back his dead father's debts. As he is killed by the Yakuza and the Zombie Devil, his friend, the Chainsaw Devil, Pochita, gives him his heart, allowing him to become Chainsaw Man. Following this, he was recruited as part of Public Safety Devil Hunters by Makima.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Chainsaw Man anime.

Denji and Power were trained by the best devil hunter in Public Safety in Chainsaw Man

After Katana Man's arrival in the Chainsaw Man anime, nearly every member from all four Public Safety Special Divisions was annihilated. Following that, members from all four divisions were merged into one, with Makima being made their head.

Due to the lack of manpower in the Special Division, she had to strengthen each of its members, starting with her own recruits, Denji and Power. Considering that the former was a human-devil hybrid and Power was a devil fiend, she needed someone who understood devils to train them. This is when the best devil hunter in Public Safety, i.e., Kishibe, appeared.

As the new head of the Public Safety Special Division 4, Makima requested Kishibe to train Denji and Power. Following this, he decided to meet his new trainees, as they were brought to him by Makima herself to the cemetery.

Upon Denji and Power's arrival, Kishibe asked them a series of questions. He first asked them what they thought of when their comrades died, to which they both said that they didn't feel anything.

Following that, he asked them if they wished to avenge their colleagues, which they both rejected. Lastly, he asked them whether they were loyal to humans or devils, to which both responded that they would serve whoever gave them the best deal.

Satisfied with their answers, Kishibe accepted Denji and Power as his trainees when he asked Makima to leave them as he was set to start their training immediately. He embraced his new students, asking them to call him "Master" all the while informing them of his enjoyment of booze, women, and killing devils. Soon after, he choked out Denji and Power, and thus began their training.

The event occurred in Chainsaw Man episode 10, which is when fans finally learned more about him since he was earlier shown in a flashback in episode 7. However, not a lot was revealed back then other than that he was a Devil Hunter and was a senior to Himeno, given that she called him "Master."

Following his training sessions, it seemed like Kishibe had grown attached to Denji and Power as he started to care about their well-being. This made it evident that Kishibe also had an emotional side. However, fans will have to wait until the second season is released to learn more about this character.

