Why does Himeno have an eyepatch in Chainsaw Man? Explained

While Chainsaw Man anime ended quite a while ago, many fans fell in love with the characters that appeared in it. While some managed to survive and will show up in its sequels, some did not.

One of them was Himeno, Aki's former buddy, and a Public Safety Devil Hunter.

Himeno passed away during Akane Sawatari and Samurai Sword's attack on the Public Safety Devil Hunter divisions. While she did hold her own against the two terrorists, she vanished at the conclusion of the fight in which her eyepatch was the focal point.

But why did Chainsaw Man's Himeno wear an eyepatch, let's find out.

Chainsaw Man: Why did Himeno wear an eyepatch?

Himeno as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

Himeno wore an eyepatch as she sacrificed her right eye to the Ghost Devil to make a contract with it.

In Chainsaw Man, humans can make contracts with devils in order to acquire their powers and summon them when they require the same. In order to make a contract, humans must sacrifice parts of themselves or their lifespan, which the devil believes is equal to their part in the contract.

Hence, Himeno sacrificed her right eye to form a contract with Ghost Devil that allowed her to summon and control Ghost's right arm when necessary. She can do so by mimicking motions with her own right arm that will be copied by Ghost's right arm.

The best part of this is that the Ghost's arm is invisible to the human eye.

Himeno using the Ghost Devil's powers (Image via MAPPA)

This is why Chainsaw Man's Himeno wears an eyepatch, given that she no longer has an eye within her right eye socket.

Why does Himeno disappear in the fight against Akane Sawatari and Katana Man?

During Akane Sawatari and Katana Man's attack on the Public Safety Devil Hunters, Katana Man shot Himeno, following which she lost a lot of blood.

Given that even Power, the Blood Fiend, was unable to stop Himeno's bleeding, she was bound to pass away. Thus, Himeno decided that she would use her final moments to rescue Aki from getting killed by the terrorists.

Ghost Devil fighting the Katana Man in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

She called upon the Ghost Devil and made a new deal with it, which would see her sacrificing her entire body to let the Ghost Devil come to life and fight Katana Man. As the Ghost Devil used its powers to try and defeat Katana Man, Himeno started losing parts of her body to the devil.

As Himeno was set to lose her entire body to the Ghost Devil, Akane Sawatari summoned the Snake Devil to devour the Ghost Devil, following which Himeno was wiped out of existence.

Himeno lost her right arm during her final moments (Image via MAPPA)

While it does seem like it was Himeno herself who sacrificed her life to rescue Aki, she only made the decision after she realized that she was bound to pass away due to the gunshot by Katana Man.

This is the same reason why Aki decided to exact revenge upon Katana Man by joining Denji in hitting him in his private parts, which he believed to be a requiem for Himeno.

