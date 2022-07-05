One Piece Film: Red debuts Uta’s song New Genesis at Anime Expo

Following the announcement of One Piece Film: Red, fans of the One Piece franchise have been excited to see what the new film brings.

The franchise has one of the biggest fanbases in the world, as was evident from the Anime Expo 2022 held in Los Angeles, which saw an overwhelming number of One Piece fans in attendance.

The panel for One Piece Film: Red revealed a lot of things about the movie at Anime Expo 2022. However, fans were in for a particularly delightful surprise when Uta's song, New Genesis was played out loud in front of a huge crowd.

Shinji Shimizu and Steve Aoki joined the panel for One Piece Film: Red at Anime Expo 2022

On June 8, 2022, One Piece Film: Red revealed New Genesis by Ado.

The song, which is a debut single of Uta and also the theme song of the movie, has been written and produced by Yasutaka Nakata. A music video for the same was released on June 15, 2022, with Hmng serving as director and illustrator.

The One Piece Film: Red panel also introduced Shinji Shimizu as a special guest. Shimizu, who is the executive producer for the movie, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the fans of the franchise on behalf of creator Eichiro Oda and the entire team.

Shimizu went over the highlights of the movie and mentioned that the soundtrack and theme songs are specially picked by Eichiro Oda himself.

Later, the crowd went beserk when Steve Aoki, one of the most popular DJs in the world, joined the panel.

Aoki’s exclusive performance was announced earlier, which is why the tickets got sold out in the blink of an eye. At the convention, the two-time Grammy-nominated artist blasted Uta’s theme song in front of a delighted fanbase.

Here's how One Piece Film: Red's official website describes the plot:

"The story takes place on an island where Uta, the world’s favorite diva, performs for the first time in public. Uta’s singing voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as “otherworldly,” and while the venue is filled with the Straw Hats led by Luffy, pirates, navy, and fans from all over the world who have come to enjoy her voice, Uta’s voice is heard in a new light. The curtain rises on the story with the shocking revelation that she is "Shanks’ daughter!""

Anime Expo announces dates for Anime Expo Ontario

During the closing ceremony, the staff of Anime Expo revealed that next year it will once again return to Los Angeles on the same dates, i.e. July 1 to July 4, 2023. Staff also revealed that a new Anime Expo Ontario event will be held from November 12 to November 13 in Ontario, California.

Anime Trending @ AX @AniTrendz Anime Expo 2022 is now over!



We stopped by the halls and spotted Shonen Jump (Chainsaw Man, Jujustu Kaisen, One Piece, Demon Slayer), Fate/Grand Order 5th anniversary, Promare, and Blue Lock!



Thank you to everyone for tuning into our coverage. Interviews are coming soon! Anime Expo 2022 is now over!We stopped by the halls and spotted Shonen Jump (Chainsaw Man, Jujustu Kaisen, One Piece, Demon Slayer), Fate/Grand Order 5th anniversary, Promare, and Blue Lock! Thank you to everyone for tuning into our coverage. Interviews are coming soon! https://t.co/JBE0oeiUu5

Ever since Anime Expo 2022 drew to a close, One Piece fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the movie, scheduled for August 6, 2022.

The trailer, key visuals, and cast for the same have already been revealed.

