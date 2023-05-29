One Punch Man volume 28 cover features Blast in all his colored glory

Excitement is building among One Punch Man fans as the back cover of Volume 28 of the manga has been revealed. This eye-catching cover features Blast, the enigmatic S Rank 1 hero of the series, showcasing his official appearance in color for the first time. With Blast's colored design finally unveiled, fans are eagerly awaiting his role in the upcoming storyline.

Additionally, the anime series is set to continue with the highly anticipated Monsters Association arc. Needless to say, fans are ready to explore the newly revealed cover of One Punch Man volume 28, learn about the implications of Blast's appearance, and receive updates on the upcoming anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Unveiling Blast's official colors: A thrilling revelation in One Punch Man volume 28

The back cover of volume 28 of the manga was posted on Twitter by @Everything_OPM, giving One Punch Man fans a wonderful surprise.

The focus is on Blast, the enigmatic S Rank 1 hero, whose appearance in the conflict between Garou and Saitama has been cloaked in mystery ever since. The colorful image of Blast on the cover has fans buzzing with anticipation.

Blast's design features a striking combination of white and black, with a hint of red at the center of his chest armor. The white cape adds an extra touch of grandeur to his appearance, enhancing his already powerful aura. Fans have been buzzing with enthusiasm, appreciating the attention to detail and the strong visual impact of Blast's design.

Blast's prominent appearance on the back cover of volume 28 suggests that he might play a significant role in the upcoming storyline. The last chapter of One Punch Man hinted at the next arc being related to the Neo Hero Association.

As the Neo Hero Association arc unfolds, fans can anticipate Blast making another memorable entry into the story. With his elusive nature and powerful abilities, Blast's presence is sure to leave a lasting impact and potentially bring about new revelations regarding his true role in the world of One Punch Man.

Given Blast's importance and the numerous fan theories surrounding his character, his inclusion in the cover art raises expectations of a potential return and increased involvement in the series.

What's next for the anime

Following the end of the second season, which introduced the Monsters Association arc, fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the anime series.

With 12 episodes confirmed for the upcoming season, it is possible that the Monsters Association arc, which follows the Monster Raid arc in the anime, may be adapted as a separate two-part series due to its length and significance in the story.

This means that fans can expect more thrilling adventures and epic confrontations as the heroes take on the Monsters Association in the next season of One Punch Man.

While the official release date for One Punch Man season 3 has not been announced, production for the same has begun, according to Chikashi Kubota, the director. Fans can hope for a 2024 release, but for now, patience is key as we await further updates on the highly anticipated continuation of the anime.

