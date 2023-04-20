One Punch Man season 3 wait starts to irk fans after 8-months of silence

While the One Punch Man manga is progressing at a steady rate, anime-only fans are slowly losing their patience due to the lack of announcements. At the time of writing, it has been over 8 months since the official team announced that season 3 was in production.

Naturally, the fanbase is annoyed since the previous seasons ended with a massive cliffhanger. Those who have read the manga are waiting in anticipation since the third season will be adapting the Monsters Association Arc, which is arguably the best one in the series.

Characters like Garou will have really good character development along with a massive jump in his combat abilities. New characters will be introduced and the season overall, will feature a ton of action as well.

Disclaimer: The last section of this article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga series.

One Punch Man: Fanbase has a mixed reaction towards the time taken for the production of season 3

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM One Punch Man Season 3 was announced to be in production 8 months ago today. We are still waiting for an official studio announcement. One Punch Man Season 3 was announced to be in production 8 months ago today. We are still waiting for an official studio announcement. https://t.co/SNj8qeIOx7

A sizeable portion of the fanbase was unhappy with the fact that it is taking quite some time for the upcoming season’s production. One Punch Man series has garnered a massive fanbase over the last couple of years since the anime was first released.

The first season aired nearly a decade ago and the third season is yet to be released. Fans are irked surrounding the fact that the official team hasn’t even announced the studio responsible for the production of the third installment.

𝑇𝑦🌊 @Ty_Ffs @Everything_OPM It's been in production longer than that. It seems s3 has a fault good production this time around, time will tell if the anime is good or not. @Everything_OPM It's been in production longer than that. It seems s3 has a fault good production this time around, time will tell if the anime is good or not.

Risqué @Risque_che @Everything_OPM Probably a red flag but oh well. @Everything_OPM Probably a red flag but oh well.

However, plenty of One Punch Man fans were happy that the series was taking this long. The reason for this could be due to the second installment of the series and how it performed. The fanbase was quite unhappy with how the second installment turned out, and a change in the studio wasn't well received.

While JC Staff tried their best, the results were rather unflattering, which caused an uproar within the community. Fans are happy that the series is taking time in order to properly adapt the source material which has top-tier art.

ScotTV Gamer @ScotTVGamer @Everything_OPM Anyone else legitimately glad it’s taking this long? As long as it still comes out and doesn’t have any major production issues in the middle, the more time they take, the better it will be. And anyone whose seen ANY future panels know the staff needs all the time in the world. @Everything_OPM Anyone else legitimately glad it’s taking this long? As long as it still comes out and doesn’t have any major production issues in the middle, the more time they take, the better it will be. And anyone whose seen ANY future panels know the staff needs all the time in the world.

Shack @SHVKOUR @Everything_OPM I don't care if they take longer than Wit did with AoT. As long as they need to try adapt that level of art the manga contains. @Everything_OPM I don't care if they take longer than Wit did with AoT. As long as they need to try adapt that level of art the manga contains.

What to expect in One Punch Man season 3?

Garou will be the highlight of the upcoming season. He was saved by the Monsters Association and will be subjected to a monsterization process that Gyoro Gyoro was responsible for. This gives Garou a new form as well as a new set of abilities that would make him far stronger than he was in his human form.

New heroes and villains will be introduced in this series. The S-class heroes will be supported by A-class and B-class heroes in their assault on the Monsters Association hideout. Child Emperor plays a vital role in finding the exact coordinates. With that said, this season will not be able to conclude the Monsters Association arc with just 12 episodes.

One Punch Man could end the third season with a massive cliffhanger by adapting all the way till chapter 138 in which a humongous being is seen sitting in a fetal position, indicating that this character could be the one that is referred to as God. The fourth season could pick up from this chapter and go on to conclude the Monsters Association Arc.

