8 best waifus from One Punch Man 

In One Punch Man, there is no shortage of strange and exciting characters to choose from, and the girls in the series are undoubtedly stunning to look at. This list will be covering the waifus from the series about a man who can punch monsters into bloody piles of meat.

8 One Punch Man Waifus

8) Mosquito Girl

The first monster girl introduced in One Punch Man is Mosquito Girl. She’s a high-flying, blood-sucking monster who’s seen first fighting Genos. Mosquito Girl proves her chops when she drains a man dry in literal seconds and almost kills Genos in his first outing.

Though Saitama’s slap seemingly kills her, some records indicate she survived and now works at a food stand. Aw.

7) Do-S

For those who prefer a more forceful touch, it's Do-S. Do-S is a monster girl introduced to doing what monsters do best, terrorizing people. What makes Do-S so appealing is her attitude and her clothing.

Though she gets killed by Sweet Mask later, the Mistress of Monsters survived in the fans' hearts.

6) Lin Lin

Lin Lin (or Ring Ring depending on the translation) strikes a nice sweet spot between anime and realism, at least in terms of appearance. A cute young martial artist takes cues from kung fu movies and is otherwise adorable.

Though the audience doesn’t get to see her fight, they know that she’s one of the best female fighters in the world. At least when it comes to physical power and skill. Her wide assortment of weapons wouldn’t make her out of place in another manga, but sadly, the audience doesn’t get to see them in use.

5) Pyskos

For every giant snake/dragon monster king, there is Pyskos in One Punch Man. Pyskos is an esper, a person with the powers to move things with their minds, alter reality on some level, and in her case, figure out how to turn things into giant monsters.

Pyskos strikes quite a figure. While not on par with the likes of Tastumaki, she’s still one of the most dangerous women in One Punch Man.

4) Captain Mizuki

There are girls, and then there are women, and then there is Captain Mizuki in One Punch Man. Formerly an Olympic Athlete turned Hero, Mizuki is tall, buff, and endearingly dorky. Mizuki often comes in high in the popularity polls because of her good looks, eagerness to fight, and ability to fling monsters around like a flail.

3) Suiko

Suiko is the martial artist’s Suiryu little sister, a cute tomboy who doesn’t get a lot of screen time but manages to become a One Punch Man waifu for many fans. However, her appearance in the original webcomic shows that she’s no weakling.

She is capable of becoming an A-Class hero all on her own and a user of the Void Fist Style. She claims to be even stronger than her brother, considering that Suiryu can match the Hero Hunter Garou in terms of skill.

2) Tatsumaki

The tornado of terror herself, Tatsumaki is One Punch Man’s go-to girl for gags and jokes and has the distinction of being one of the few characters drawn in ONE’s signature, poorly made art style.

Tatsumaki is a powerful Esper and a top contender for the most potent physic in the world. To put this in perspective, Pyskos, as listed above, needed to fuse with the Monster King Orochi to stand a chance against her.

1) Fubuki

And topping the One Punch Man Waifu list is Fubuki, the Blizzard of Hell, and somehow, Tastumaki’s little sister. Despite their vast differences in both appearance and power, Fubuki, the youngest of the two, is capable of some pretty incredible feats herself.

A stunningly beautiful woman who can control her psychic powers to an advanced degree, Fubuki is often at the top of the waifu list due to her good looks and clothing that oddly sticks to her body despite being regular clothes and more.

