“This gives me more second-hand embarrassment” - Asmongold in disbelief after watching Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’s trailer

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" watched the latest trailer for Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, a documentary about the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case.

The streamer was in disbelief and stated that "no one asked" for the feature. Asmongold did not hold back his thoughts while watching the trailer and lambasted it by comparing the experience to watching Scott's Tots, an episode from The Office:

"Look at this! Can you believe this? This gives more second-hand embarrassment watching it than watching Scott's Tots. Holy s**t!"

Asmongold shares his opinion on Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’s trailer

At the 02:53 mark of his broadcast on October 1, the World of Warcraft gamer took the opportunity to watch Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial's first trailer. He started the discussion by saying:

"There's one another thing I wanted to look at. Apparently they're making a documentary of, they're making a documentary of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial. Like, I can't even believe this, and like, people have linked this to me, and like, I don't know what this is going to be. Like, I'm going to watch it. People keep linking me this. It's a one-minute video. Okay, here we go."

Right off the bat, Zack began roasting the trailer by saying that he experienced more "second-hand embarassement" than Scott's Tots.

Asmongold wondered if the documentary portrayed Johnny Depp as the "bad guy." He said:

"I wonder if they're going to make Johnny Depp the bad guy."

After the trailer concluded, the One True King (OTK) co-founder expressed his disbelief, stating that the documentary was "so unnecessary":

I can't believe this is real! I cannot, I cannot believe this is f***ing real. I honestly can't believe it. This was so unnecessary. Yes, this was the thing, that literally nobody asked for this. Nobody wanted this, like, nobody at all! I don't even know what to say! Who asked?"

He further theorized whether the creators were going to use a "weird" angle in conveying the story:

"It's like, I wonder if they're going to do like, some weird f***ing angle, where actually like, Johnny Depp is the bad guy in this one. You know? Write their own fan-fiction out of it."

Timestamp: 02:53:05

The Austin, Texas-based content creator compared the celebrity defamation case to the O.J. Simpson trial, and said:

"Yeah, it happened last year! It's like, this might be a little too early, even to do the O.J. Trial. I mean, now we're talking about this. This happened like- it wasn't even last year. It was a few months ago! Holy s**t, man!"

Asmongold then read aloud some fan responses from the YouTube comments section before going on to play World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured more than 620 fan reactions. Several viewers agreed with the streamer's take, with one voicing concerns about how the documentary took four months to wrap up its production:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial documentary (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Earlier this year, Asmongold watched the majority of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial on his main Twitch channel. During the court case verdict, he amassed over 450k viewers, making him one of the platform's top content creators at the time.

