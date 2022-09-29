“I’m about tapped out” - Asmongold shares his thoughts on dealing with "other people's problems"

During the September 27 livestream, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" addressed the recent spate of controversies and offered his thoughts on him dealing with "other people's problems."

While clearing the Botanica dungeon, Asmongold remarked that he did not want to "deal with anything" and instead wanted to focus on the things that he wanted to do. He mentioned:

"I've been spending a lot of time recently dealing with things I haven't wanted to dealt with- deal with, and I'm about tapped out on my... On like my ability to deal with other people's problems."

Asmongold says being around people is very "damaging" for his mental health

At the nine-hour mark of the September 27 broadcast, the One True King (OTK) co-founder was playing World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, and was leveling up his character. The Twitch streamer stated:

"I just don't want to deal with f***ing anything right now, honestly. I just want to do what I want to do and that's it."

Asmongold noted that he'd recently spent a lot of time dealing with things he didn't want to deal with, and that he was "tapped out."

Timestamp: 09:01:21

The Austin, Texas-based content creator continued the conversation by claiming that he is an "isolate" person who prefers to be alone:

"Like, I'm very much an isolate person, and I like being alone a lot. So whenever I get put in a position where I have to be around people a lot, and talk to people a lot, it's very damaging for my mental health. Like, I actively am less happy the more I am around people."

Asmongold mentioned that he is happy when he is alone, and when no one is trying to grab his attention:

"Where as more the I am alone, and like, people are not trying to get my attention, and get me to do s**t for them, the happier I am."

The streamer added that the Twitch chat did not bother him, and that it did not affect him in the "same way":

"The things in like, the (Twitch) chat doesn't really bother me. Like, it doesn't affect me in the same way."

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The YouTube comments section featured more than 186 fan reactions, with some viewers relating to Asmongold's statements:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's sentiments 1/2 (Image via OTKlips/YouTube)

Others stated that the concept of big streamer organizations was the "dumbest idea ever":

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's sentiments 2/2 (Image via OTKlips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the most prominent personalities on Twitch. He started his online career in 2016, and has amassed more than 3.6 million followers on his main channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far