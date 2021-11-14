Chamber vs Omen in Valorant: How different are the two agents?

By now, Valorant has 17 agents in total, and each of them is equipped with unique abilities. The latest agent, Chamber, is arriving with the new Act on December 16, and players cannot wait anymore to try this fantastic character.

Chamber and Omen both have teleporting abilities despite being different types of agents. Omen is a controller, while Chamber is going to be a sentinel. However, players can easily play him as a duelist, especially with the abilities that the new character is going to rock.

This article will compare some of the common and other abilities of these two Valorant agents.

Omen and Chamber’s facts, abilities, and skills in Valorant

Omen

Omen in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Facts

Since: Beta

Role: Controller

Origin: Unknown

Abilities

Basic Ability 1: Shrouded Step

Players are equipped with a shrouded step ability and see its range indicator. Then they need to fire to begin a brief channel, then teleport to the marked location.

Basic Ability 2: Paranoia

Players are equipped with a blinding orb. Fire to throw it forward, briefly reducing the vision range and deafening all the players it touches. This projectile can pass through walls.

Signature Ability: Dark Cover

Players create shadow spheres acting as ‘smokes’ for a limited time. It helps in taking map control by blocking vision for the opponent.

Ultimate Ability: From the Shadows

Omen teleports himself to any part of the map. Players can’t see its location since the minimap gets blinded while the ability is being used.

Skills

Omen in Valorant is very easy to master. His smokes allow players to control the site, while his Paranoia ability will partially blind the opponents within proximity. His ultimate can be pretty useful under suitable circumstances.

Pick rate

Omen’s pick rate is not that great at higher lobbies. He has only two smokes, and they take time to travel. His other alternative, Astra, is a way better choice. At present, the pick rate of Omen is 4.9%. Even his teleportation is not as fast as Chamber.

Chamber

Facts

Since: Episode 3 Act 1

Role: Sentinel

Origin: France

Abilities

Basic Ability 1: Trademark

Players are equipped with an automatic trap that slows down enemies in its proximity.

Basic Ability 2: Headhunter

Players are equipped with a heavy pistol that can be used on command with an alternate fire option.

Signature Ability: Rendezvous

This teleportation ability allows players to place two anchor points and travel between them.

Ultimate Ability: Tour de Force

Players are equipped with a summonable bolt action sniper rifle that can be used to get instant kills.

Chamber in Valorant (Image by Riot Games)

Skills

Chamber's Rendezvous ability will allow players to travel between two points faster than agents with similar skills to Jett and Yoru. Players in Valorant would need to get used to the time taken to escape and equip the guns. Ultimate ability can be dangerous, especially when players are equipped with an Assault Rifle. They might switch between them depending upon the situation.

Pick rate

Since Chamber has not yet been released, his pick rate cannot be determined. Going by his abilities, it can be predicted that his pick rate will be way more than that of Omen.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT What do you think are Chamber’s grand designs? Share your lore theories around the mesmerizing man dripping in mystique. What do you think are Chamber’s grand designs? Share your lore theories around the mesmerizing man dripping in mystique. https://t.co/iKd0PUDm6b

Omen vs Chamber: Comparison between the two agents

Omen and Chamber in Valorant are designed for different purposes. Being a Controller, Omen helps his teammates take control of a particular part of the map with his smokes and paranoia.

Chamber, on the other hand, is a Sentinel. His task is to get the intel of his opponents and let his teammates know about the same. But his abilities are so good that aggressive players will be having a great time playing this agent. His Ultimate ability is one of the most unique out there, equipping him with a bolt action sniper.

