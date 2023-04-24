5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Moira

Overwatch 2, the sequel to the popular and competitive first-person shooter game, boasts an array of exciting new features, including fresh game modes, a handful of additional heroes, and an assortment of new maps to explore.

Despite the changes and new content, the game has maintained the overall Overwatch experience since all the heroes returned in the sequel. Fans of the franchise will be delighted to see familiar faces such as Mercy, Tracer, Winston, and the rest of the diverse cast of heroes they have come to love.

Among those who have returned to the battlefield is Moira, the Support hero with an impressive combination of damage and healing abilities in her kit.

Here is a summary of Moira's abilities:

Biotic Grasp : Fires to heal allies or damage enemies, with a resource meter that depletes/heals.

: Fires to heal allies or damage enemies, with a resource meter that depletes/heals. Biotic Orb : A bouncing sphere that heals or damages.

: A bouncing sphere that heals or damages. Fade : Temporarily becomes invisible, faster, and invulnerable but cannot attack.

: Temporarily becomes invisible, faster, and invulnerable but cannot attack. Coalescence: A beam that simultaneously heals allies and damages enemies.

As a Support hero with massive damage output, this dual threat poses a high risk when faced on the battlefield. Here are five heroes that can be used to counter the Support scientist.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Overwatch 2 guide: Cassidy and four other heroes to pick against Moira

1) Sombra

Overwatch 2 - Sombra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sombra is a powerful Damage hero with a unique ability to easily infiltrate enemy defenses using her cloaking skill. This allows her to move unseen past enemy lines and gain an advantage in battles. In addition to her mobility, Sombra's ability to hack and silence opponents gives her a significant edge in combat.

When facing Moira, Sombra can temporarily use her hacking ability to disable her enemy's evasion skills. This could be a game-changing move as it makes it much easier for Sombra to take down Moira without the risk of being caught off guard by her evasive abilities.

With Moira temporarily unable to use her skills, Sombra can quickly burst her down with her SMG weapon. This is particularly effective against Moira, who relies heavily on her mobility and evasion to survive.

2) Roadhog

Overwatch 2 - Roadhog (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Roadhog's Chain Hook ability is particularly deadly when used against Moira. With just one successful hook, Roadhog can deal enough damage to one-shot Moira and put her out of commission for the rest of the match.

In addition to its lethal damage, Roadhog's Chain Hook can also cancel Moira's Coalescence. This is a devastating blow to Moira's team, as Coalescence is a powerful ability that can provide significant healing and damage to her teammates. Without it, her team's chances of success will significantly diminish.

3) D.Va

Overwatch 2 - D.Va (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to countering Moira, D.Va is considered a great pick due to her kit that can neutralize Moira's primary source of damage. D.Va's Defense Matrix shield is known to destroy Moira's orbs effectively.

As a Tank hero, D.Va is well-suited to absorb considerable damage, making her an ideal counter to Moira's attacks. Her Boosters ability lets her quickly fly away from danger or engage Moira in close combat. This opens up an opportunity for the Mech pilot to lock down the Support.

4) Winston

Overwatch 2 - Winston (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston is a Tank hero who specializes in leading the charge and creating openings for his team to push forward. He is incredibly agile and can cover distances quickly, allowing him to get into position to initiate team fights.

An asset to his kit is his Barrier Projector, which provides him with temporary protection against incoming attacks while isolating enemy heroes. This barrier can be particularly effective against Moira, as it allows Winston to continuously damage her while she cannot heal herself or her teammates.

Winston's ability to harass Moira can make her gameplay quite challenging, as she is constantly forced to reposition and evade his attacks. Although Moira is a relatively tough hero to take down, Winston's relentless pressure can still wear her down over time.

5) Cassidy

Overwatch 2 - Cassidy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cassidy is particularly adept at countering Moira's attacks with his Combat Roll, a maneuver that allows him to dodge her Bio Orbs and Biotic Grasp with ease. This ability gives Cassidy a distinct advantage in battle, as he can effectively evade Moira's attacks and keep himself out of harm's way.

In addition to his skillful evasion tactics, Cassidy can launch surprise attacks on Moira with his Magnetic Grenade. By taking advantage of this, Cassidy can catch the Support off-guard and strike her from a distance, causing significant damage.

This technique is especially effective when Cassidy can position himself at a favorable angle, allowing him to unsuspectingly hit Moira with his Magnetic Grenade.

Ultimately, the key to success in countering Moira in Overwatch 2 is picking heroes that can close the distance and chase her down when she tries to evade. Heroes with insane burst damage are perfect against Moira, as she can be taken down before she even tries to flee.

Moreover, Overwatch 2 heroes with crowd control and shields also work well against the orb-firing Support, as they can leave her vulnerable while protecting their team from Moira's damage.

