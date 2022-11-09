How to counter Cassidy in Overwatch 2?

Cassidy is one of the classic Overwatch 2 damage hero characters and uses primitive weapons to remove enemies from the map. According to Overwatch lore, he originates from Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA.

Overwatch 2 was released with the expectation that it would carry forward the legacy of its prequel, which came out in 2016 and became one of the most dominant esports titles in the hero-shooter genre. Overwatch also boasts a massive community of supporters and fans who stick to the game through thick and thin.

The game has three primary categories for all the heroes - Tank, Damage, and Support.

Cassidy belongs to the damage dealers who can quickly inflict a large amount of damage on the opponent heroes with proper backup and guard. He can be a great asset to the team and also has the means to quickly evade and reposition in a situation where the player might feel the need to do so.

Cassidy has three abilities, excluding his primary fire, which he utilizes to take down enemies throughout the map swiftly.

Overwatch 2 Cassidy counter picks

Overwatch 2 received all the older heroes and maps from its predecessor. Still, the developers introduced a draft of balance changes to them for a smoother transition of the player base from the 6v6 match format they are used to, to a standard 5v5 format.

Cassidy can be one of the most formidable heroes in the right hands who understand the playstyle this hero requires and also his abilities. The character does not have a steep learning curve but heavily depends on the player's ability to aim and track.

Good Cassidy players most spectacularly display mechanical prowess as they can connect multiple headshots and shut down even the tankiest heroes in Overwatch 2.

Cassidy's abilities in Overwatch 2

Cassidy is one of the heaviest hitters in the entire game, along with the ability to discourage enemies from pushing up close and can perform evasive maneuvers. Here is a list of all his abilities with a brief description.

Use a slow but accurate revolver. Right-click shoots out all remaining bullets in a barrage. Combat Roll (L-Shift): Roll, reload and move forward in the direction Cassidy is moving.

Roll, reload and move forward in the direction Cassidy is moving. Magnetic Grenade (E): Throw a grenade that sticks to nearby enemies and explodes after a short delay.

Throw a grenade that sticks to nearby enemies and explodes after a short delay. Deadeye (Ultimate): Lock on to enemies and press the ability keybind again to shoot down enemies simultaneously.

Cassidy counters

Cassidy is a fragile hero on his own and can only reach his full potential when supported by his allies constantly. It is easier to single out such a hero and quickly burst him down to remove him from the map.

The following is a list of the most compelling heroes to deal with Cassidy.

Widowmaker

Winston

Tracer

Moira

Widowmaker can take down Cassidy with a single fully charged headshot from a safe distance behind the cover of the allied tank heroes. She is an excellent counter as she can either eliminate him with a single shot or force the enemy team to retreat as their damage-dealing capability lowers.

Winston is a tank hero who can aggressively charge ahead with his leaping ability to carve out a path for his team. His ability to project barriers and deal damage in an area ahead of him makes him a great counter since he can quickly maneuver out of the revolver shots and even block them with his dome shield.

Tracer is one of the most aggressive damage heroes in the class. She can utilize her movement abilities to quickly hammer down Cassidy from multiple directions before the enemy team can react to her. She can also breach enemy lines quickly and establish a flank without the opponents preparing to counter it.

Moira is one of the highest damage-dealing support characters in Overwatch 2. She can evade Cassidy's grenade with her evasion ability, making her a lethal counter for him. She can quickly cast out damaging orbs and reduce his health pool to zero before opponents can react.

This concludes with the most effective counter picks for Cassidy, who can quickly dispose of him without placing themselves in immediate danger.

