Overwatch 2 Season 9 Map Tier List (February 2024)

A brand new Overwatch 2 Season 9 Map tier list is ready for all Overwatch enthusiasts worldwide. The ninth season is about to go live on the servers, and amidst the ever-changing meta, the map pool remains intact. However, the developer is bringing in a variety of updates, including a plethora of new events, a brand new Battle Pass, a more transparent competitive ranking system, and more.

Since there will be no significant map changes in the upcoming season in Blizzard’s 5v5 tactical Hero shooter, let’s discuss the Overwatch 2 Map tier list of Season 9. However, in this article, we’ll only focus on the maps available in the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Competitive Pool.

Note: The hero tier list mentioned below reflects the opinion of the author and can differ for every individual.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Map Tier List: All maps ranked from the best to worst

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Map tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

There are a total of 27 maps in Overwatch 2. We have divided the standard, including Escort, Hybrid, Control, Push, and Flashpoint maps, into five tiers in the Overwatch 2 Season 9 map tier list.

S-Tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

C-Tier

D-Tier

In the aforementioned Tier List, the S-Tier represents the highest possible category, while the D-Tier represents the worst in the Overwatch 2 Season 9 map tier list.

S-Tier Maps

S-tier maps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The maps in this tier are properly balanced and do not favor any Attackers or Defenders. Players get a fair amount of fights on each of the points.

The Maps that belong to the S-Tier of Overwatch 2 Season Map tier list are:

King’s Row

Dorado

A-Tier Maps

A-tier maps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The maps belonging to this tier are fairly balanced. Apart from a couple of dominant high-ground areas, the map allows your team to take fair fights on base-level areas. It consists of a certain amount of flanking routes to use. Poke heroes like Tracer and Reaper can be helpful in flanking the adversary team to take the upper hand in the match.

Here are the maps available in the A-Tier of this Overwatch 2 Season 9 Map tier list:

Nepal

Blizzard World

Lijiang Tower

B-Tier Maps

B-tier maps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Even though the maps look visually satisfying, they are not very good in terms of playing. These maps consist of a lot of high grounds compared to the A-Tier maps. On the other hand, the low-elo players face a struggle due to a plethora of choke points existing on the map. The maps have numerous flanking routes, which are confusing for players to navigate.

However, any team can achieve victory by taking full advantage of those high grounds.

Let’s take a look at the B-Tier maps available in the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Map Tier List:

Hollywood

Eichenwalde

Busan

Shambali Monastery

Illios

Samoa

Rialto

Route 66

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

C-Tier Maps

C-tier maps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The high grounds on these maps are too dominant. There are certain off-angles where long-range heroes like Widow and Hanzo might spam and create a nightmare for the enemy team. Apart from those pre-dominant higher grounds, these maps also consist of a lot of open areas.

There aren’t many locations for players to seek cover as such. Players need to rely on first picks until they make a move and get control of a certain area.

These are the maps that belong to the C-Tier of the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Map Tier list:

Circuit Royal

Oasis

Colosseo

Numbani

Midtown

Junkertown

Antarctic Peninsula

Esperanca

New Queen Street

D-Tier Maps

D-tier maps (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The maps from this tier are one-dimensional and have poor dynamics. There are a lot of open spaces outside of the Attacker's spawn from where the opposing team can spam tonnes of bullets to create a nuisance for your team. Most of the players rely on long-range plays rather than close-range fights.

The maps in the D-Tier of the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Map tier list are listed below:

New Junk City

Suravasa

Paraiso

Havana

To read more articles like the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Map tier list, click here:

Season 9 patch notes || All Hero Changes in Overwatch 2 Season 9 || New competitive rework in Season 9 || Mythic Moira Skin