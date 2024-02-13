How to get Jade weapons in Overwatch 2

Following the release of Season 9, the developers added Jade weapons in Overwatch 2 to the list of weapon Cosmetics. Players will no longer be able to obtain Gold weapons since Jade weapons will replace them in Blizzard’s 5v5 shooter’s competitive reward section.

Apart from this weapon change, the developers have introduced a more promising competitive rework with a transparent ranking system to trace their wins and losses, a massive update for Pharah, new crossover events, and more.

This is expected to be one of the most promising updates introduced by the Overwatch developers. Let’s learn more about the new Jade weapons and how to get them in Overwatch 2.

How to obtain Jade weapons in Overwatch 2

To obtain Jade weapons in Overwatch 2, you simply need to click on any Hero you wish to get a Jade weapon for and then buy it from the Weapons section.

Here are the steps to get the Jade weapons in Overwatch 2 of your choice:

Launch Battle.net or Steam if you’re using a PC.

Log in with the proper credentials on the respective platform and navigate to Overwatch 2.

Hit the Play button.

Upon opening, it will redirect you to the Main Menu screen.

Find the ‘Hero Gallery’ option and click on it.

Go to your preferred Hero you want to obtain the Jade weapon for.

Find the ‘Weapon’ option and click on it.

Upon going to the next tab, you’ll see ‘Jade Weapon.’

Confirm the purchase and obtain the new skin.

However, before obtaining Jade weapons in Overwatch 2, some conditions must be met:

You must be eligible for competitive play. If not, you have to win a total of 50 quick-play matches in any role.

You must have 3000 competitive points to unlock a Jade weapon for any Hero.

Similar to Gold weapons, you need to get in a competitive queue and win those games. For each win in competitive, you will be rewarded 25 CP (Competitive Points).

Additionally, upon finishing every season, you will be rewarded with a certain amount of CP based on your highest rank accomplished that season.

Bronze: 300 CP

300 CP Silver: 450 CP

450 CP Gold: 600 CP

600 CP Platinum: 800 CP

800 CP Diamond: 1000 CP

1000 CP Master: 1200 CP

1200 CP Grandmaster: 1500 CP

1500 CP Top 500: 1500 CP

