5 beginner tips for Samoa map in Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 community is buzzing with excitement as the new map, Samoa, has just been revealed for Season 7. This exciting addition brings a fresh perspective to the game, featuring circular objectives, offset circular walls, high grounds, and choke points that are sure to challenge even the most seasoned players.

In this article, we delve into some beginner tips to help you navigate the intricacies of the Samoa map in Overwatch 2.

Tips for Samoa map in Overwatch 2

1) Understanding the Downtown

The first point on the Samoa map in Overwatch 2, known as Downtown, is reminiscent of other cityscape maps like Numbani. It's characterized by towering buildings, high grounds, and open spaces. Here's a description of the map's top-down view to help you get a sense of the layout:

Downtown's circular objective is surrounded by offset circular walls and an outer ring of buildings, providing cover as you approach the point. There are two primary high-ground areas adjacent to the point, each with its advantages. The high ground closest to the point offers safety but limited sightlines, while the other one is lower but offers more access to flanks and safe rooms.

For players looking to take advantage of these high grounds, heroes like Ashe and Widowmaker are solid picks, thanks to their long-range capabilities. Just be mindful of sightlines to avoid getting caught off guard.

2) Mastering the Clock Tower

The Clock Tower objective in Downtown presents a unique challenge with its massive clock tower structure. Unlike Ilios's spire in Overwatch 2, this one features a path right through the middle, favoring neither attackers nor defenders. Utilizing this central spire for cover is crucial, especially for rush comps aiming to contest the point while staying protected.

For spam compositions, controlling the mainland side of the map is key, as it offers superior sightlines into the point and allows you to apply pressure to any enemies contesting the area. Expect to see plenty of Pharah and Echo play due to the map's high buildings and generous skybox.

Samoa's first point is remarkably balanced, catering to different composition types. Spam, rush, and dive comps all find their strengths here, making hero choices diverse and strategic.

3) Conquering the Volcano

Volcano, the second point on the Samoa map in Overwatch 2, sits in the heart of an active volcano. It boasts an open point layout at the top of a hill, descending into the magma below. While there's a mega pack near the lava, it is a dangerous spot due to potential environmental kills.

The point is relatively small and reminiscent of other control maps with pits in the middle, such as Oasis University. The presence of jump pads beneath the pit allows for creative escapes and repositioning after falling in. However, be cautious, as enemies can easily capitalize on this.

The terrain features plenty of cover and a gradually inclining high ground, providing opportunities for heroes like Winston, Genji, and Hanzo. Dive compositions may shine on this point, while Queen rush or Zarya rush comps can also thrive here.

4) Exploring the Beach

The Beach in Overwatch 2 offers a dynamic two-layered setting, with the point located on the lower beach level, surrounded by high ground. Flanking routes and individual rooms provide opportunities for small skirmishes, but the enclosed nature of these rooms makes them unfavorable for extended team fights.

The map's key feature is its versatility, with many stairs offering access to different team compositions. Teams will often vie for control of the central area, which grants the most flexibility in terms of rotation. Expect fast-paced battles with many opportunities for hero swaps.

Spam compositions can find success here due to numerous sightlines and cover options. Heroes like Soldier and Sojourn, who can maintain their mobility, will be valuable assets. However, be prepared for flankers, as this map provides plenty of opportunities for sneaky play.

5) Adapting to the map's dynamism

In Overwatch 2, Samoa is a map that rewards adaptability. Whether you prefer spam, rush, or dive compositions, understanding the map's unique features and dynamics is crucial. Experiment with different hero compositions to find what works best for your team and adapt as the match progresses.

Remember that teamwork, communication, and map awareness are key to success on Samoa. Coordinate with your teammates to secure high grounds, control key areas, and make the most of its diverse terrain. With these tips in mind, you're well-equipped to tackle the challenges of the Samoa map in Overwatch 2.