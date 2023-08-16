Overwatch 2 Suravasa map: How to play, features, and more

Overwatch 2's newly introduced map, Suravasa, is part of the Flashpoint map pool in the game. Located in the heart of an Indian village, Suravasa features a straightforward map layout with five control-point stations to accommodate the Flashpoint game mode. The map and Season 6: Invasion in OW2 have been released, bringing forth a sea of content.

The much-awaited PvE mode for the game has also been introduced with the new Season. However, for unrestricted access to this mode, players must purchase the $14.99 Invasion Bundle or the $39.99 Ultimate Invasion Bundle Upgrade pack. To know more about Suravasa and its features, read below.

Suravasa guide for Overwatch 2 Flashpoint mode

The newly introduced Flashpoint mode in Overwatch 2 brings two brand-new maps, Suravasa, and New Junk City, featuring a five-point layout. The former essentially is a control map divided into five separate control sections.

In Flashpoint, teams of five will fight to take control of these points individually. After successfully capturing one point, a new point activates randomly amidst these five available points. Players must rush to obtain control of those points, trying to turn fights in their favor while doing so.

The first team to secure three points in Suravasa wins the game. Players must hold their ground for 70 seconds to successfully control a point. It must be noted that a point does not move to the same place twice, and once it has been captured, it will move to one of those uncaptured.

Features of Suravasa map in Overwatch 2

Survasa map in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Flashpoint in Survasa plays out similarly to the other maps. The first point starts in the middle, and teams spawn opposite. The map spawns five points at distinct locations, beginning at the center; the four other points are located at extreme corners of the map. These will be active at random upon capturing the first objective.

The map offers several alternate pathways for players, offering a wide range of Hero options. Featuring different kits, utility in a map as versatile as Suravasa relies entirely on a player's creativity and skill ceiling.

Teamwork will be essential to winning fights in Suravasa, for even a tiny mistake while attempting something like an uncommunicated flank could cost the team an entire point.

Best heroes to play on Overwatch 2's Suravasa map

There is no hard and fast meta composition for the map yet. Players can experiment with numerous heroes to find their preferred playstyle.

From our experience, a Brawl composition works great in Suravasa. Heroes like Reinhardt, Mei, Reaper, Lucio, and Baptiste thrive in a brawl composition. Playing in a tightly packed cluster, it is tough for enemies to isolate and eliminate targets in such a composition. These arrangements have much raw power and focus primarily on getting up close and personal, which is highly effective in Suravasa's map design in Overwatch 2.

Our second recommendation would be to have a more dive-oriented composition consisting of heroes like D.Va, Genji, Tracer, Echo, Brigitte/Zenyatta, etc. These heroes rely on mobility to dismantle teams with low-mobility heroes. The team must coordinate and pick off the enemy team by isolating them during team fights.

Despite not being part of either composition, Hanzo gets a special mention. The map's geometry and architecture make him an excellent pick for Flashpoint. With innumerable alleyways and cubby holes to sneakily attack from, Suravasa is Hanzo's playground for those who prefer to play him like a sneaky assassin.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.