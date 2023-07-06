Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Reinhardt

Players have been experimenting with the new 5v5 meta since the introduction of Overwatch 2. To win any match in the game, it’s essential to choose the right Tank and a complementary composition. Reinhardt is one of the easiest Tanks to play with. He is considered a frontline Tank who leads the attack for his team while setting himself up so that allies can hide behind his shield as he advances.

This German soldier’s armor serves a great defensive purpose, but he can withstand a lot of harm even without his shield. To maximize the use of the hero's utilities, players should use the best team compositions available.

Ranking the best Reinhardt team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) Reinhardt + Mei + Symmetra + Mercy + Brigitte

Tank: Reinhardt

DPS: Mei + Symmetra

Support: Mercy + Brigitte

This composition can be used if your team is comfortable with close-range combat. Reinhardt is the most lethal character in Dogfights, thanks to his Rocket Hammer, which can shred enemies into pieces within a 5m range. His Charge allows him to close the distance between his adversaries and himself within a brief period.

Mei and Symmetra form an unstoppable DPS duo in close-quarter fights. Mei’s Ice Wall can block foes from moving around. When combined with Reinhardt’s dash, the team can smash enemies onto the wall. Mei’s freezing powers can also slow down her foes, making them better targets for Reinhardt’s hammer blows.

On the other hand, Reinhardt can use Symmetra’s Teleporter to travel swiftly, get close to an area, and seize control of it. She can also use her Photon projector to deal colossal damage to enemies, which increases over time.

Mercy and Brigitte are the perfect Support duo for this combination. While Mercy can focus on Symmetra and Mei to give them the essential damage boost they need, Brigitte can accompany Reinhardt in confined spaces.

4) Reinhardt + Bastion + Reaper + Lifeweaver + Baptiste

Tank: Reinhardt

DPS: Bastion + Reaper

Support: Lifeweaver +Baptiste

If your team wants to defend any objective in Overwatch 2, no other composition is as good as this one.

If you want to defend an area, Reinhardt is the greatest Tank choice that is currently available in the game. His equipment allows him to play for his squad defensively with Barrier Field and offensively with Fire Strike and Charge.

Bastion is still viable in Overwatch 2, thanks to the buffs and mobility he received from the developers. This Tank-shredding DPS can inflict a ton of damage behind Reinhardt’s shield.

Reaper, being a self-sufficient DPS character, can steal health while doing damage. The hero can flank an opponent from behind and poke them while they’re distracted by Bastion’s massive damage output.

Both of these heroes' ultimates are considered a nightmare for the opposing team when combined with Reinhardt’s Earthshatter.

Lifeweaver is one of the most unique characters in the Support category of Overwatch 2. He can use his Life Grip to pull back his squadmates to a safe area. Meanwhile, Baptiste can contribute with his Immortality field and his Regenerative Burst.

3) Reinhardt + Junkrat + Genji + Kiriko + Ana

Tank: Reinhardt

DPS: Junkrat + Genji

Support: Kiriko+ Ana

This is an aggressive composition that can be played while defending any objective in Overwatch 2. Reinhardt can stay back to protect Junkrat and other Supports from upcoming projectiles with his enormous shield. In case of any urgency, he can dash to the front to help Genji finish off adversaries.

Junkrat and Genji are one of the deadliest combinations in Overwatch 2. While Junkrat can spam with his Frag launcher behind the large shield of Rein, Genji can dive into their backline and create chaos on the battlefield.

After getting a buff, Reinhardt’s Fire Strike can now do 100 damage, which will be quite a headache for low-health pool enemies. Genji can finish those adversaries if they get hit by Reinhardt’s Fire Strike.

Reinhardt’s ultimate, Earthshatter, is one of the deadliest attacks in the game and can knock down enemies easily. It can be used in conjunction with Junkrat's RIP Tyre or Genji’s Dragonblade to confirm a team kill for the player.

Kiriko is one of the newest additions to the Support category of Overwatch 2. She can serve as the primary healer as well as a third DPS in the team. She can also use her Suzu to protect Rein and his teammates from any negative effects. Her perfect Support duo would be Ana, who can heal Reinhardt from a very far distance with her Biotic rifle.

2) Reinhardt + Cassidy + Sojourn + Mercy + Lucio

Tank: Reinhardt

DPS: Cassidy + Sojourn

Support: Mercy + Lucio

This combination depends on the immense damage output of your team. Being one of the most resilient Tanks in Overwatch 2, Reinhardt can protect his teammates from any incoming projectiles with his Shield Barrier.

Cassidy and Sojourn make a deadly duo in the current meta. After the recent series of buffs, Cassidy is a must-pick for any match.

Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade is one of the most powerful weapons in Overwatch 2. Players with an insane aim can utilize it to their advantage from a long distance. They can shoot from behind Reinhardt's barrier without being concerned about incoming damage.

Cassidy lacks mobility, but Sojourn can easily fill that gap. She can take higher grounds and do damage from above.

Lucio and Reinhardt are the perfect duo if a team wants to play brawl. When Lucio teams up with Reinhardt, they can forge a formidable frontline that can breach enemy defenses while giving their squad the required protection and support.

Along with giving a damage boost to Sojourn and Cassidy, Mercy can help Reinhardt if things go south.

1) Reinhardt + Soldier76 + Pharah + Mercy + Ana

Tank: Reinhardt

DPS: Soldier76 + Pharah

Support: Mercy + Ana

This is a very complementary composition for Reinhardt. Soldier76 and Pharah are a great damage duo. Due to their ability to divert enemies, the pair make an excellent team. Additionally, they both have distinct ranges and can deliver devastating damage.

Soldier76 can fire from behind Reinhardt's enormous shield as he defends his group from any additional chaos. Meanwhile, Pharah can ascend to higher terrain and deal great damage to adversaries. Pharah’s and Reinhardt’s ultimates can combine to ensure a team kill.

Mercy and Ana are the veteran healers in this Overwatch 2 Support roster. While Mercy can fly around with Pharah and annoy enemies alongside Soldier76, Ana can use the “Focus the President” strategy and only focus on Reinhardt. As Reinhardt has a huge hitbox, it should be easy for Ana to heal him from a far distance.

For more Overwatch 2 team composition-related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

