5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Symmetra

Overwatch 2 quickly became a free-to-play FPS sensation after its release. The game offers various ways to showcase one's skills with all the Heroes in its roster. It provides a variety of mechanics and unique abilities with these characters, differentiating it from other FPS titles. There are three categories of heroes available in the game, namely DPS, Support, and Tank. Among all those Tank-shredding DPS, Symmetra is the best.

`This Indian Architect for Vishka Corp. is a menace to deal with if she’s not countered correctly. Symmetra, formerly a Support hero in Overwatch, changed to a damage one and made an immense impact. She’s lethal in close-range combat, thanks to her Photon Projector and Sentry Turrets.

As her Projector repeatedly beams into foes, its damage increases considerably. She can also help her teammates escape a tight situation with her temporary teleporter. Even though she’s really hard to counter, it's not impossible. This article will list the five best Overwatch 2 characters for countering this laser adversary.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

Junkrat, Pharah, and more effective heroes to counter Symmetra in Overwatch 2

1) Pharah

Symmetra’s utilities excel at destroying heroes in a close-range battle. So much like other DPS heroes who can maintain a safe distance from her, Pharah can take advantage of her shortcomings. The latter is among the deadliest DPS heroes in the Overwatch 2 roster. This airborne hero can easily outmaneuver Symmetra and launch a barrage of damaging rockets that drastically reduce her health.

Pharah can disorient Symmeta by firing her Concussion missile, and her ultimate Rocket Barrage can shred the enemy team into pieces within seconds.

2) Junkrat

If you’re looking for a DPS hero that can easily counter Symmetra even from a close distance, Junkrat is the best option. With the help of his Frag launcher, he can lob explosives and easily break the former's turrets. He can also use his Steel trap and Concussion mine to break her teleporter.

By breaking the teleporter, Junkrat can isolate Symmetra and her teammates, erasing any chance of reaching a safe spot. Additionally, his ultimate, RIP-Tire, can quickly finish an entire team. These deadly abilities make Junkrat an amazing counter for Symmetra in Overwatch 2.

3) Ashe

This American gang leader is one of the best Hitscan characters in Overwatch 2. Fighting Symmetra at close range is hard, but Ashe is also one of the best options in a long-range bout against her. Ashe can do severe damage with her rifle, while her Coach gun can push the Indian Architect aside if she tries to close the distance.

Moreover, a well-aimed Dynamite toward Symmetra can give burn damage to her, making her an easier target to approach. Ashe’s B.O.B. can be extremely threatening to this DPS character, as he can melt her within seconds using his arm cannons.

4) Winston

Winston is one of the best Dive comp heroes available out there. He is an excellent counter for Symmetra, considering he can leap directly at her and provide early damage with his smash. While fighting closely with her, he can place a barrier around himself, isolating her and absorbing the incoming damage from her sentry turrets.

Additionally, his ultimate Primal rage can knock Symmetra off the map and damage her. This Tank is undoubtedly a good counter in Overwatch 2 for this DPS figure.

5) Junker Queen

Rather than fighting Symmetra from a distance, adopting a close-range strategy is also viable. And no one else is better than Junker Queen in a dogfight, as the damage she deals to her adversaries enables her to recover incredibly quickly, thanks to her passive.

And as icing on the cake, Junker Queen’s Jagged blade and Carnage inflict additional damage over time, making Symmetra a vulnerable target. These abilities make her a terrible match-up for the DPS extraordinaire.

For more Overwatch 2 Hero counters, stay tuned to our coverage.

