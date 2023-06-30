Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Kiriko

Ever since the release of Overwatch 2, players have been trying out the new 5v5 meta with a Single Tank. Some compositions have flaws, while others work out smoothly, but the challenges and hunger to climb the ranks remain the same. Hailing from a Japanese shrine, Kiriko is one of the latest additions to the Support category in Overwatch 2. She can thrive in turmoil whilst being an excellent companion for heroes with a solid frontline presence.

There are specific heroes that Kiriko can help and play alongside effectively with her unique set of abilities. One of the best characteristics that made her a must-pick inside the community is the balance she can maintain between her damage and healing output.

So in this article, we will discuss the best team compositions in Overwatch 2 for Kiriko that will help you rank up smoothly.

Five best Kiriko team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) D.Va + Bastion + Mei + Kiriko + Lifeweaver

Tank - D.Va

Damage - Bastion + Mei

Support - Kiriko + Lifeweaver

This is one of the basic comps in Overwatch 2. It has a few flaws, but players can counter it if executed properly.

D.Va is one of the most accessible dive Tanks to learn in Overwatch 2. This Korean Mech pilot is a strong solo Tank for her high mobility. Despite being one of the largest characters in-game, she can outmaneuver her enemies. There are very few Support heroes that can keep up with her pace. Kiriko is one of the heroes that pairs excellently with her, and she can teleport to any point that other Supports can't. With the help of her ultimate, D.Va can turn into a nightmare in close-range combat.

Bastion and Me form one of the most notorious combos in the history of Overwatch. While the former lacks mobility, with the help of Kiriko's ultimate ability Kitsune Rush, he can be splendid. Bastion can deal with long-range adversaries, while Mei can close in the distance and use her wall to block off enemies. She can also self-heal if Kiriko and other Support are busy tending to other teammates. Her ultimate Blizzard is one of the deadliest ultimates that can freeze enemies quickly.

Kiriko and Lifeweaver are not the greatest Support Duo, but they can be as good as any other pair. The former can use her Protection Suzu to cancel out any crowd control or negative effects from her teammates, while the latter's Life grip pulls an ally back if things go south during team fights.

4) Junkerqueen + Genji + Sojourn + Kiriko + Lucio

Tank - Junkerqueen

Damage - Genji + Sojourn

Support - Kiriko + Lucio

One of the most aggressive selections in Overwatch 2, this comp is used mostly in attacking scenarios.

Junkerqueen is an aggressive Tank in Overwatch 2. After the devs buffed her, she became a must-pick for the Tank mains in the current meta. With a combination of her Commanding shout and Kiriko's Kitsune Rush, the team gains extra health and speed boost and can dive into any enemies.

Genji and Sojourn are the most suitable heroes in this aggressive combo. Kiriko can heal with her Healing Ofuda papers without worrying about aiming, as they lock automatically to the target. So, even with their swift mobility, healing Genji and Sojourn is a cakewalk for her. Kiriko's ultimate combined with these two heroes makes them nightmares for the enemy team.

While she can use her Suzu and Kitsune rush to assist the whole team, Lucio can switch between his speed boost and heal boost, thanks to his ability Crossfade. He can increase speed using 'Amp It Up' if any team decides to rush for a target. The same can also temporarily boost healing and keep the side alive through vital situations.

3) Orisa + Hanzo + Pharah + Kiriko + Mercy

Tank - Orisa

Damage - Hanzo + Pharah

Support - Kiriko + Mercy

An excellent combination for Kiriko, this Overwatch 2 team composition is a balanced lineup that can disrupt any enemy line.

Orisa is probably one of the slowest Tanks in the game. Despite improved mobility due to her rework, she still finds it difficult to escape quickly from threatening situations. With the help of Kiriko's ultimate, she turns into a powerhouse. It gives her quick-firing projectiles and an increased movement speed.

Hanzo and Pharah are a great damage duo in Overwatch 2, as they both provide a huge amount of damage output from the ground level and airborne. The former can one-shot enemies with a fully charged Stormbow. The rate of his Storm Arrow increases, and combining it with Kiriko's Kitsune rush will help him eliminate the low-health pool targets. Furthermore, Pharah can poke enemies from the air while being healed by Kiriko from the ground. The rate of her Barrage increases immensely, and it can shred enemies within seconds if used alongside Kitsune rush.

Perhaps Mercy is the best healing duo alongside Kiriko in this composition, as she can remain airborne with Pharah and damage boost and heal her simultaneously. In the meantime, Kiriko can take care of the other teammates and reposition herself according to the situation.

2) Roadhog + Soldier 76 + Reaper + Kiriko + Ana

Tank - Roadhog

Damage - Soldier 76 + Reaper

Support - Kiriko + Ana

This Overwatch 2 team composition works very well on both defense and offense. Soldier 76 and Reaper can hold off attacks and shred any opponents controlling a certain area.

Roadhog benefits from playing alongside Kiriko in a similar way that Orisa does. Moreover, Kiriko can help nullify anti-heal and other crowd control effects that harm the former's survivability. Her ultimate Kitsune rush makes Roadhog faster and enables him to produce more damage. His ultimate, alongside Kiriko's Kitsune Rush, can swiftly turn the tide of battle to their favor by knocking enemies from their place.

Soldier 76 and Reaper are one of the deadliest damage combos in Overwatch 2. The former's devastating damaging skills will serve as a great distraction to the enemies. Reaper can close in the distance from behind and do what he’s best at, flanking. He can directly rush into their backline and do damage to finish them off.

Kiriko can act as a third DPS, too, thanks to her Kunai blade. She can rely on her teammate Ana as a primary healer. The latter's Sleep Dart and Biotic Grenade also come in handy whenever Reaper bursts toward the backline of her adversaries.

1) Reinhardt + Junkrat + Cassidy + Kiriko + Zenyatta

Tank - Reinhardt

Damage - Junkrat + Cassidy

Support - Kiriko + Zenyatta

This combination depends on the team's damage output. The more the damage, the easier for players to win. The composition is probably the best in Overwatch 2 for Kiriko. It mainly follows the Brawl playstyle, meaning this comp will attack in a straight line and try to close the distance between the enemy team.

For this playstyle, no other Tank is more ideal than Reinhardt. His mobility has always been an issue for Tank mains. But after the release of Kiriko, the problem has been solved partially. He transforms into an unstoppable force with improved mobility after applying Kiriko’s ultimate. Besides, being a character with a massive hitbox in-game, it’s easy for Kiriko to heal him from a long distance.

After receiving a huge buff from the developers, Cassidy is the current new meta for this season of Overwatch 2. While Junkrat’s unpredictable movement keeps his adversaries busy, Cassidy can flank from behind and create chaos. During his Ultimate, Kiriko can teleport with her Swift step and use her Protection Suzu to save him from the upcoming projectiles. Furthermore, her Ultimate helps Junkrat to spam more with his launcher to clear spaces for the team.

In this comp, Kiriko can use his passive to scale the wall and take higher ground to get a better view of her teammates. When it comes to giving damage and melting the opponent, no secondary Support can compare with Zenyatta. He can place his Orb of Discord on any of his adversaries while Cassidy and Junkrat take care of the rest.

