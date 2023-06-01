Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Pharah

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter (FPS) that utilizes a 5v5 team battle format. Boasting four standard game modes, players are always thrust into an exciting and unpredictable battlefield. The title has 37 playable characters. These heroes are categorized into three different classes: Tank, Damage, and Support.

Pharah is an aerial Damage hero that was introduced alongside the release of the first Overwatch game in 2016. She utilizes a Rocket Launcher as her primary weapon and has other ballistic weaponry across her arsenal. She can also use her thrusters to propel herself into the sky.

Being an offensive and airborne hero, there are certain team compositions that work well with Pharah and can increase a team’s chances of attaining easier victories.

A good Overwatch 2 team that can synergize with Pharah will also maximize her effectiveness. This article delves deeper into five team compositions that do so.

Ranking the five best team compositions for Pharah in Overwatch 2

5) D.Va + Pharah + Tracer + Mercy + Kiriko

Tank - D.Va

Damage - Pharah + Tracer

Support - Mercy + Kiriko

This is a well-balanced team for an Overwatch 2 match. It can work well with both offense and defense, depending on how the players utilize the heroes' kits.

During an offensive in an Overwatch 2 match, D.Va can protect the Damage heroes by drawing out enemies towards her and away from the more squishy characters like Tracer and Mercy. Tracer and Pharah can work as great distractions for each other in both the sky and the ground.

On defense, D.Va can use her Defense Matrix to protect her team from incoming projectiles, and Kiriko can provide constant healing to the entire team. Mercy and Pharah can remain airborne, providing additional cover fire, while Tracer and Kiriko can finish the kills off.

As a Support hero who can launch toward an ally and hover for a while, Mercy is a great ‘pocket’ healer for Pharah. She can use her Guardian Angel ability to fly towards Pharah and then employ her passive to keep floating alongside her, healing and amplifying her attacks. This leaves Kiriko free to help other teammates and deal damage.

4) Zarya + Pharah + Reaper + Mercy + Lifeweaver

Tank - Zarya

Damage - Pharah + Reaper

Support - Mercy + Lifeweaver

A mostly defensive setup, this Overwatch 2 team composition is great for retaining areas and pressurizing enemy ambushes into retreating.

In an offensive situation, Mercy and Pharah can again stay airborne, while Reaper and Pharah can play around each other, finishing off distracted enemies that are engaged in battle. However, both need to be wary of enemy snipers at vantage positions.

Zarya can provide her Projected Barriers to allies that are damaged. Lifeweaver can use his Petal platform to gain a vantage point and supply heals to the entire team, including Mercy and Pharah.

In a defensive Overwatch 2 situation, Zarya and Reaper can do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to stopping enemies in their tracks. Pharah can use her Concussive Blasts to knock enemies back and provide constant aerial support. With Mercy and Pharah playing side-by-side, Lifweaver can use his Life Grip to pull either of them back in case they are knocked out of bounds by an enemy.

Zarya can use her ultimate, Graviton Surge, to draw in enemies into a small radius, which can be greatly beneficial for a Pharah, who can use her Rocket Barrage ultimate to dish out devastating damage.

Lifeweaver’s Tree Of Life and his Healing Blossoms should be enough to help out allies on the ground and Mercy, as long as it is used smartly with Zarya’s barriers. Reaper also works well with Zarya to help her generate particles. He can damage enemy combatants while she finishes them off with her Particle Cannon.

3) Orisa + Pharah + Widowmaker + Zenyatta + Kiriko

Tank - Orisa

Damage - Pharah + Widowmaker

Support - Zenyatta + Kiriko

This is an offense-based Overwatch 2 team composition that works well for team pushes and area control. Pharah acts as a main DPS, playing behind Orisa and relying on Widowmaker for backup.

For quick attacks into enemy territory, Orisa can make space up front and push in, while Pharah can do massive damage from above. Zenyatta can keep sending Pharah Orbs of Harmony to provide a constant stream of healing. From a vantage point, Widowmaker can also be devastating and can quickly secure eliminations on enemies damaged by Pharah.

Kiriko can keep floating in between teammates, helping out whoever needs it. Widowmaker’s ultimate, Infra-Sight, will let Pharah know of any enemy snipers in position so that she can avoid certain angles.

The same approach can be used defensively in Overwatch 2, but Orisa will need to hold back a little and focus more on protecting her teammates using her javelin-based abilities, which can knock enemies back and deflect projectiles. Pharah and Widowmaker can play higher off and take enemies by surprise by attacking from off-angles.

However, Kiriko and Zenyatta need to be careful about flanks. Orisa’s Terra Surge can be used with Pharah’s Rocket Barrage quite effectively, as it gathers enemies into a small radius and slows them down while ticking damage away. This makes them easier to finish off with Rocket Barrage.

Zenyatta can focus on keeping Pharah alive as his Orbs of Harmony have a longer range, and he can also focus on dealing damage after placing an Orb on her. Kiriko can also focus on Widowmaker and Orisa by using her Swift Step to teleport to either.

2) Roadhog + Pharah + Reaper + Lucio + Lifeweaver

Tank - Radhog

Damage - Pharah + Reaper

Support - Lucio + Lifeweaver

A balanced Overwatch 2 composition that is great for both offense and defense, this team requires a lot of individual effort. However, if all players can pull off their duties, this composition can work out tremendously well.

Offensively, Roadhog can create space and brute force his way into enemy territory, while Reaper can challenge the opponent Tank and finish off wounded enemies on the ground.

Any squishy enemies can easily be taken down with the Reaper and Pharah combo, especially during fast-paced, team-based ambushes. Lucio can provide passive heals on the ground, while Lifeweaver can focus his Healing Blossoms towards Pharah.

On the defense side in an Overwatch 2 match, Roadhog can take the brunt of the incoming enemy damage and rely on Reaper and Pharah to back him up. As this team composition is mostly DPS-based, not too many ability combos can be used. If a Roadhog successfully hooks an opponent, Pharah can use a rocket or two to finish off the stunned enemy.

Lifeweaver can focus mainly on keeping Pharah alive, as Lucio can provide enough healing to Roadhog and Reaper. Roadhog can also heal himself using his Take a Breather ability, further lessening the load on Lucio. Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform allows him to reach higher positions, making Pharah an easier target for his Healing Blossoms.

1) D.Va + Pharah + Mei + Lucio + Mercy

Tank - D.Va

Damage - Pharah + Mei

Support - Lucio + Mercy

This Overwatch 2 team composition is fairly well balanced, with enough ability to hold the fort down or push into areas when required. However, Mercy is not as well protected in this lineup as she was in the previous ones.

During an attack in Overwatch 2, D.Va can dive into enemy tanks or squishy heroes, with Mei acting as a secondary damage dealer and distraction for Pharah to take advantage of.

If Mei is squished and is without her Cryo-Freeze healing ability, Pharah can use her Concussive Blast to knock enemies away and offer a little breathing space to her teammate. Lucio can work well enough as a Support for both Mei and D.Va.

On the flip side, D.Va’s Defense Matrix and Mei’s Ice Wall can be used in tandem to effectively block out the enemy’s advances during an Overwatch 2 match. Pharah and Mercy’s aerial combination will also be hard to counter while trying to control an area, especially without snipers.

Mei’s Blizzard ultimate, if used situationally during an Overwatch 2 match, can freeze a lot of enemies in a smaller radius, providing a great opportunity to use Pharah’s Rocket Barrage on them. As Mei can also heal herself, she is self-sufficient in most cases, meaning Pharah can explore off-angles and surprise ambushes from the top.

Pharah works as a great aerial threat in any Overwatch 2 match as long as she has a healer she can rely on to keep her alive. Her Rocket Barrage can also be devastating at the right times. Using it with other heroes’ ultimate can amplify its effectiveness.

However, a good team and its synergy can only take players so far, with their ability to master Pharah dictating a large chunk of their performance in Overwatch 2.

