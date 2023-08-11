Overwatch 2 Flashpoint mode: Features, how to play, maps, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 6: Invasion has brought a sea of content to the title, including Flashpoint, a brand-new game mode. The introduction of the storyline PvE mode is the highlight of the update, as fans have been hyped for it since the release of the first-person shooter. Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that the mode will continue the lore of the original title.

This article takes a look at the Flashpoint game mode in Overwatch 2.

What is Flashpoint mode in Overwatch 2?

Flashpoint is the newest capture-point mode in Overwatch 2. In a 5v5 match-up, teams will fight to take control of a designated area of the map, which will simultaneously change during the encounter. The first team to secure three points wins the game.

There are five different control points across the map, one of which will activate at random after a point has been successfully captured.

The first point to activate, Point A, will always be at the center of the map. Starting from the spawn rooms, this will be the first point of chaos and contention. The team that wins the fight will hold control of the first point.

According to the patch notes, it takes 70 seconds to capture a single point, unlike the traditional 120-second timer for Control. Upon capturing the first point, a new Flashpoint will appear on the map, which needs to be captured in a similar manner.

How to play Flashpoint in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Flashpoint is available in Quick Play and in a limited-time arcade mode playlist. Players can try out different strategies and heroes in this mode.

The key to playing Flashpoint well and securing wins is to have effective communication and coordination with your team. With 70-second capture timers, the team fights will be short and intense. Everyone needs to hold their own and play as a team to ensure success within the mode.

Flashpoint maps in Overwatch 2

Survasa in Flashpoint (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With the launch of Season 6: Invasion, Overwatch 2 introduces two new maps exclusively for Flashpoint: Survasa and New Junk City. Players will get access to these maps when queuing for the game mode in Quickplay or Competitive.

For players who want to fight against greater odds and higher stakes, the developer has announced that Flashpoint will make its way into the Competitive playlist of the game very soon. With a few weeks of practice in Quick Play, players will have a grand time demolishing teams in Flashpoint Competitive.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.