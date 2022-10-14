5 easy ways to rank up fast in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has been on a roll since October 4, 2022, and this particular sequel of Blizzard Entertainment’s popular FPS venture has witnessed an overwhelming majority of newcomers joining in for fun alongside the hardcore fan base.

Overwatch 2 can be highly competitive, and it’s not easy for beginners to adjust to its fast-paced gameplay full of supernatural abilities in addition to precision shooting, unless they have racked up some matches in their profile.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players



Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

2x Match XP weekends



No matter how much experience a player might have in competitive FPS games, getting to know the unique abilities of each hero, as well as ideas about the layout of all the maps takes time.

So without further ado, here are some tips and tricks to rank up fast in Overwatch 2 Season 1:

Overwatch 2: 5 fundamental tips to level up fast

1) Know thy heroes, in-and-out

Breaking it down into simpler terms, the world of Overwatch has just three hero classes. The Tanks that require no introduction are the damage absorbers and frontline warriors. The DPS class is all about hitting enemies with lethal damage through swift combos, and lastly, the Support heroes that heal and buff teammates.

Each hero comes with unique abilities that one needs to adjust to. This includes finding out their loopholes as well as their strengths. And most importantly, it’s crucial to figure out which heroes are going to be the main ones. Players are recommended to try out heroes from each class, find their comfort zone, and opt for heroes that are going to be an asset on the battlefield in the long run.

Furthermore, it is recommended to have at least a couple of main heroes as on certain maps some of the heroes are at a disadvantage. The character one chooses as their main hero in the beginning is going to be the key reference point to master the game later.

2) Forget about previous FPS games

Lucio (front) can ride along walls and Mercy (behind) can fly (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 is not only about precision shooting but puts a generous flavor of super-natural abilities into the mix. Soldier 76 is the only hero whose movement and shooting mechanics Call of Duty or in any other FPS gamers can relate to.

The rest of the heroes in Overwatch 2 have additional movement options, including the skill to fly (Pharah, Mercy), and climb along walls (Hanzo, Lucio) which are ultimately subject to cooldown.

So, players must approach Overwatch 2 as a blend between Counter-Strike that relies on precision shooting, and Diablo, where heroes have a ton of supernatural spells and abilities up their sleeve.

3) Practice combos with teammates

Overwatch 2 is one of the most competitive 5v5 shooters out there. To add to the misery, the franchise decided to leave only one slot available for Tank players in any team composition. Therefore, it becomes more so important than ever for players to practice a ton of attacking as well as defensive combinations with their teammates in order to rank up faster.

Practice is key, and teams must dedicate their initial days battling the AI alongside other live players in the PvE mode, in addition to taking part in competitive PvP matches.

4) Effective communication is the key

Overwatch 2 has brought in massive improvements in its ping system (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In competitive FPS games, merely communicating is not enough. One must be effective at it, otherwise poorly laid out communication lines can put players in an even tighter situation than they are already in.

Overwatch 2 has introduced a detailed ping system, and players must take full advantage of this to relay out all the necessary information.

Additionally, there’s also a generic ping system available where players can highlight teammates and lay out simple messages to them, which include “Need Help." Players must have these commands installed in their muscle memory to react to any situation as swiftly as possible.

5) Finish daily challenges

KarQ @KarQGames Here's some Overwatch 2 Battle Pass math 🧵(1/2)



You can earn a total of 540 coins per season by completing weekly challenges.



Seasons are ~2 months.



Seasons alternate between a new hero or new map (except Season 1 & 2 which we'll be getting back to back new heroes). Here's some Overwatch 2 Battle Pass math 🧵(1/2)You can earn a total of 540 coins per season by completing weekly challenges. Seasons are ~2 months.Seasons alternate between a new hero or new map (except Season 1 & 2 which we'll be getting back to back new heroes). https://t.co/Xmbx9Im5ms

In Overwatch 2, players are given three daily challenges to compete through which they can earn up to 3000 XP points per challenge in addition to the XP points earned from matches. This gives players the chance to earn an additional 9000 XP points every day.

Completing daily challenges is one of the fastest and easiest ways to rank up in Overwatch 2. While this may be repetitive at times, the grind is totally worth it.

