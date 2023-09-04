5 best dive composition teams in Overwatch 2

Dive composition has been an effective strategy ever since the release of Overwatch. Diving is usually a high-risk, high-reward strategy, and if successful, they can completely dismantle a team’s fortification and take control of a map. This strategy focuses on disrupting the opponent team’s formation and picking off key targets to overwhelm them.

However, if the opposition has a strong backline defense, this strategy might fail, as it isn’t very difficult for players to counter this with a well-coordinated team. Even though it involves risk, the composition mentioned below can be considered the best for this strategy in Overwatch 2.

Five effective dive comps in Overwatch 2

5) Doomfist, Genji, Tracer, Lucio, Zenyatta

Tracer, Doomfist, Lucio, Genji, Zenyatta (Image via Sportskeeda)

This dive comp in Overwatch 2 focuses more on aggression than any other composition. Doomfist's powerful abilities focus more on the melee style of gameplay and can instigate fights while enduring incoming damage. Meanwhile, Genji and Tracer can win fights with the healers or long-range damage of the opponent team.

While receiving heals from Zenyatta and Lucio, they can easily disrupt the enemy with constant burst damage. With an added advantage, Lucio’s speed boost might help in quickly getting out after they are done disrupting the opponent’s backline.

4) Winston, Pharah, Sojourn, Mercy, Ana

Ana, Winston, Mercy, Sojourn, Pharah (Image via Sportskeeda)

This dive comp mixes long-range damage, and heals, with the diving aspect mostly creating chaos. Pharah’s airborne capability while firing rockets, and Sojourn’s long-range high-impact shot can easily pick off targets from a distance.

Winston can dive along with Mercy to cause enough disruption and protect Sojourn and Pharah, while Ana can provide healing from a distance. Players can easily boost the offensive with a well-timed ultimate on Winston. And if it is paired timely with Winston’s ultimate, there is no stopping the ensuing chaos in Overwatch 2.

3) Wrecking Ball, Tracer, Sombra, Mercy, Zenyatta

Tracer, Sombra, Mercy, Wrecking Ball, Zenyatta (Image via Sportskeeda)

This dive comp is all about causing turmoil to the opponent team. Wrecking Ball’s ‘Piledriver’ ability can knock enemies out of position, while Tracer can cause a massive disturbance with significant damage from her high mobility and teleporting abilities.

Sombra can use the ‘Stealth’ ability which causes her to become invisible, get close enough, and hack the opponents, leaving them unable to use their skills, Zenyatta’s orb of discord can amplify the damage dealt by the team, at the same time his orb of harmony can provide heals. Mercy will be providing heals or damage boost accordingly.

2) D.Va, Genji, Echo, Brigitte, Ana

Brigitte, Ana, D.Va, Genji, Echo (Image via Sportskeeda)

This dive comp is a balanced one, comprising a mix of good damage, healing, and utility. D.Va and Genji act as the main damage dealers of the team, targeting heroes with a low health pool while Echo can be used as additional damage and utility.

Echo’s Flight ability gives her the advantage to assess the battlefield vertically and deal damage where and when necessary. Brigitte brings additional crowd control and chip damage to the table. Being a frontline unorthodox support, she goes very well with this composition, bringing forth the much-required balance.

Also, paired with Ana, the long-range healing aspect makes it even more dangerous if brought forward properly.

1) Winston, Tracer, Genji, Lucio, Mercy

Tracer, Winston, Genji, Mercy, Lucio in Overwatch 2. (Image via Sportskeeda)

A classic dive comp from its predecessor, this composition is still very effective in Overwatch 2. It has a good blend of effective heroes that deal damage, tank a good amount of the same, and have vital healing.

Winston, with his jump pack, can engage the enemy backline very quickly whilst Genji and Tracer, with their quickness, pick off unsuspecting targets who are either focused on dealing damage to Winston or moving around the map with low health.

Lucio, with his speed boost, can help the team stay together and move quickly whilst the team keeps their formation steady. Mercy, being a very effective healer, can maintain constant healing and give vital damage boost when needed.

It is necessary to remember that the dive comp strategy is a complex one in Overwatch 2 and requires some practice and constant communication with teammates to be effective in-game.

Along with aggressiveness and risks that come when going for a kill, adaptive gameplay is also required because strategies can change in an instant while executing these compositions. Although challenging, it makes Overwatch 2 much more exciting and fun to play.