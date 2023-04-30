5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Ashe

The leader of the Deadlock Gang, Ashe, is a versatile damage hero in Overwatch 2. She wields a semi-automatic rifle, The Viper, which excels in mid- to long-range combat and deals devastating harm. She is amidst the vast roster that Overwatch 2 offers its players to choose from. Her kit makes her efficient at taking kills, perfect for countering any aerial or even hit-scan targets.

However, just like other Overwatch 2 heroes, Ashe has her drawbacks and weaknesses. If you're facing a competent Ashe who is carrying her games, here is a list of counter-picks you can choose from to potentially shut down her dominance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Countering Ashe - Top 5 effective heroes to stop her in Overwatch 2

Being a patient sharp-shooting hero, Ashe's utility is the most useful when she can create enough space between herself and her enemies. Her Coach Gun, besides being just a knock-back tool, can also be used to reposition in different corners of the map. Here is a detailed list of her abilities:

The Viper (Primary Fire): Ashe fashions a semi-auto rifle that deals 150 damage per second while firing. She reloads The Viper one bullet at a time in rapid succession, instead of all at once. The Viper (Secondary Fire): Ashe can use ADS with The Viper, allowing her to be more precise with her shots. Dynamite (E): She lobs a dynamite that blows up after a duration, or can be detonated immediately when shot. It deals burn damage over time. Coach Gun (L-Shift): The hero blasts enemies in the directions she is facing, knocking them away. She can also point it downwards to propel her upwards for vertical mobility. B.O.B. (Ultimate): Ashe calls for her sidekick, B.O.B., to aid her on the field. He spawns and charges forward, knocking enemies up in the air, and then starts shooting at Ashe''s prioritized target or anyone else in his sights.

The greatest counter to Ashe's casual distant playstyle is by adapting a dive composition. Though her kit allows her to create some space against it, a well-coordinated dive would often be her demise.

Here are our top five hero picks who can counter Ashe:

1) Winston

Overwatch 2 - Winston (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston is one of the best pack leaders of the dive composition. His Jump Pack allows him to constantly engage with the team's backline and creates a lot of ruckus. Being a sharpshooter, Ashe can be directly countered by Winston's disruption.

Although he cannot deal a lot of damage, a combination of Jump Pack's splash damage and Tesla Cannon's consistent surge is enough to keep Ashe at bay. With his team's coordination, Winston can eliminate her with ease.

2) Tracer

Overwatch 2 - Tracer (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer's hypermobility makes her a great dive character. Ashe has a tough time trying to combat enemies from close range, while Tracer's kit makes her formidable at such distances. The latter can use her Blinks to quickly close the gap and deal a lot of damage to Ashe.

Using Recall, Tracer can quickly disengage when her health drops to critical levels. She can quickly Blink back and eliminate Ashe with ease. Tracer's mobility is one of the deadliest counters to Ashe's slow-shooting The Viper.

3) Genji

Overwatch 2 - Genji (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2's cyber-ninja, Genji, is a great counter against Ashe. Packed with great mobility and high damage-dealing shurikens, he is one of the best heroes to deal with an oppressive Ashe.

Genji's cyber-agility allows him to scale terrains and quickly contest high grounds. His ability to contest Ashe's positioning gives him a massive edge over her. Paired with the shurikens and Swift Strike, Genji can effortlessly eliminate her.

4) Widowmaker

Overwatch 2 - Widowmaker (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker has the capability to beat Ashe in her own game. Equipped with a sniper rifle, The Widow's Kiss, she can instantaneously eliminate Ashe with a headshot.

Although Ashe has the potential to be a formidable menace on the battlefield, a well-positioned Widowmaker will always win the duel against her.

5) Hanzo

Overwatch 2 - Hanzo (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Much like Widowmaker, Hanzo has the potential to deliver an instantaneous death to Ashe. However, being a projectile hero, mastering Hanzo requires great skill. Despite that, he is equipped with a variety of abilities that help him hunt her down and be a constant thorn in her side.

Sonic Arrow allows Hanzo to keep track of Ashe's every movement. Whenpaired with Storm Arrows, it makes for a devastating combo capable of wrecking her.

Overall, the key takeaway from this article is that, in order to be an effective counter against Ashe, there must be an active sense of invasion in her space. These heroes feature kits that make it easy for players to be pesky and do a lot of damage to her, making her useless in a team fight. Furthermore, there is nothing better than a coordinated dive-comp to tackle her.

