Several new leaks have surfaced online covering details about Navia's potential signature weapon and her first two Constellations in Genshin Impact. She is an upcoming playable character and is speculated to be released in version 4.3, which is expected to go live on December 20, 2023. According to the leaks, the president of Spina di Rosula is hinted to be a main Geo DPS or a sub-DPS unit that scales on ATK.

Additionally, Navia's signature weapon is hinted to have a high Base ATK and CRIT Rate sub-stat. However, the leaker has also stated there are several versions of her kit and BiS Claymore available at the moment. Hence, it is difficult to determine which one is more accurate until the Genhsin Impact 4.3 beta starts.

Genshin Impact: Navia's potential signature weapon and Constellations leaked

A leaker known as Uncle 100 has leaked Navia's potential signature Claymore's stats and her first two Constellations. It is speculated that her weapon will have a high Base ATK of 674 and a 22.1% CRIT Rate sub-stat. Interestingly, the leaker has also claimed that since the beta is yet to begin, there are multiple versions of the signature Claymore available.

One of the older leaks suggests that Navia's weapon has 608 Base ATK. Hence, it is likely that the numbers might change again during the Genshin Impact 4.3 beta. Additionally, based on the information currently available, Navia's first Constellation supposedly provides an extra cannon hit on her Elemental Skill, and it seems that unlocking the second Constellation gives her more CRIT Rate.

This might confuse some Genshin Impact players who haven't seen any of Navia's recent kit leaks, so here's a brief overview. Some versions of her kit have hinted that she can fire one cannon shot from her Elemental Skill, and her first Constellation could possibly provide an extra hit.

However, it should be noted that the charge on her E is still one, and her C1 does not give her an additional charge like Yelan or Xiao. Furthermore, it appears Navia's Elemental Skill also infuses her weapon with Geo element for more consistent Geo damage, allowing her to function as a main DPS unit.

As mentioned previously, these are based on leaks, and there are multiple versions of her kit available. Hence, travelers may have to wait until Genshin Impact 4.3 beta begins for more reliable details.