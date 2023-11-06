Genshin Impact 4.3 Navia and Chevreuse release date, banner countdowns, and more leaks

Both Navia and Chevreuse are currently the names that the Genshin Impact community is revolving around. Two of these officially revealed 4.3 characters already had a lot of buff around them, considering how players were getting information via various leaks. With the official drip marketing, everyone has an idea of how both of them will appear in the game.

This article will list everything related to the characters scheduled for the 4.3 update, including their possible release dates, a countdown until the update arrives, and various leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from Uncle SH. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Possible release date and countdown for Navia and Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

The stage is set for Navia and Chevreuse, as both these characters will be the new stars that appear in Genshin Impact 4.3. However, with Navia being the 5-star out of the two, there are three other rerun characters planned within the same patch. The roster includes Raiden Shogun, Albedo, and Arataki Itto. Hence, it is a Geo galore for players looking to fill in any void.

Genshin Impact 4.3 is expected to be released on December 20, as it will also become the first update of 2024. Hence, based on the usual runtime of 21 days per half, here is a list of dates for each phase and possible release for these two characters:

First phase: December 20 to January 10.

Second phase: January 10 to 31.

There haven't been any concrete leaks surrounding their release windows, so any speculation is useless for the time being. The following are countdowns until the release of the first and second phases in 4.3, helping players gain an idea according to the region they are in.

The following section will talk a bit more about the leaks that involve both Navia and Chevreuse.

Navia and Chevreuse leaks for Genshin Impact 4.3

Expand Tweet

Both Navia and Chevreuse were announced as playable units via the November 6 drip marketing. Navia has been confirmed to be a 5-star Geo wielder, while Chevreuse seems to be a Pyro 4-star. The following posts are from renowned leaker, Uncle, who confirms Navia's Constellations, her skill, and other abilities.

There also seems to be a new Artifact set that will be added in the upcoming patch, which will further help Navia gain her foothold in the meta.

While there isn't any information regarding Chevreuse's kit, note that she will be a Pyro-wielding Polearm character. Chevreuse holds the title of Captain in Fontaine, as she leads the law enforcement in the nation.

Expand Tweet

The community got a first look at her official model and splash art via the recent drip marketing, where she was holding a longneck Rifle alongside a patch in her left eye.

The only 'leak' surrounding her is something from Uncle, where she was revealed to have resistance from Pyro and Electro damage while dealing increased Overload to enemies.