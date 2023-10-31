Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks: Navia's kit, BiS claymore and constellation effects surface

Genshin Impact officials have already confirmed that Navia will debut in the version 4.3 update as a playable unit. Several leaks have already surfaced online, covering details about her kit, potential signature claymore, and many more. But with so many versions circulating in the community, it can be hard to determine which one is more accurate until the 4.3 beta testing.

A reliable source has shared new information that sheds more light on Navia's signature weapon and her constellations. The new leaks share detailed information about all her six constellations. There is also some information about her abilities and best-in-slot 5-star claymore. Here is everything players need to know about Navia from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: More info about Navia's kit, Signature Claymore, and Constellation

HutaoLoverGI, a reliable source, has shared Uncle CH's leaks about Navia. These new leaks shed more light on her signature weapon and her constellations. The source clarifies a few things about her elemental skill.

From the official in-game cutscenes, fans must already know that Navia will be a Claymore user. Her signature weapon will be a 5-star Claymore that will have high base ATK and low substats.

As per the latest Genshin Impact leaks, the signature best-in-slot weapon will have 674 base ATK and 22.1% Crit-Rate as secondary stats. At refinement level 1, the weapon will provide the wielder with an additional 20% ATK and stacking mechanic that will increase the elemental skill by 18% for each stack the wielder gains (max 2 stacks).

Navia's Constellations & BiS artifacts leaked

Navia's in-game model (Image via HoYoverse)

Previous Genshin Impact leaks have already shared about the first two constellations. However, Uncle CH is the first to leak all six constellations of Navia. Do note this is a summary of the constellation and is still subject to change. Here is a quick overview:

C1: Additional Charge for Elemental Skill (Similar to Yelan or Xiao)

Additional Charge for Elemental Skill (Similar to Yelan or Xiao) C2: Increase Crit-Rate of Elemental Skill by 22.5%. After casting Elemental SKill, Elemental Burst will fire an extra time.

Increase Crit-Rate of Elemental Skill by 22.5%. After casting Elemental SKill, Elemental Burst will fire an extra time. C3: Increase Elemental Skill level by 3

Increase Elemental Skill level by 3 C4: Reduce enemy's Geo elemental RES by 20%

Reduce enemy's Geo elemental RES by 20% C5: Increase Elemental Burst level by 3

Increase Elemental Burst level by 3 C6: Increase Elemental Skill DMG by 105%. Will also add some kind of stacking mechanic that will increase the multiplier and buff the damage of Elemental Skill.

Based on the comments by leaker Uncle CH, Navia's constellations and kit at C0 will be buffed. The source provided a disclaimer, saying the current information provided is before the character has been buffed. This is great news for all the future Navia mains who will be saving primogems for her debut in Genshin Impact.