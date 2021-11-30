Top 5 materials to farm for Ganyu rerun in Genshin Impact

Ganyu is a 5-star Cryo-bow user, dealing massive damage to the enemies with her Charged Attack in Genshin Impact. In addition to being a secretary for the Liyue Qixing, she is also famously known as a workaholic, making her even more adorable to the community.

Ganyu is arguably the most wanted character in Genshin Impact as the community deemed her to be the strongest DPS. Although there is no official news regarding Ganyu's rerun, many players have already started farming Primogems and materials for her.

5 materials required to ascend Ganyu in Genshin Impact

1) Hoarfrost Core

Cryo Regisvine in Starfell Valley, Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first essential material for Ganyu is Hoarfrost Core that can be obtained by a Cryo Regisvine. This boss is located in Starfell Valley, Mondstadt. From Ascension Phase 0 to 6, Ganyu needs 46 Hoarfrost Core to fully ascend, which is approximately 23 battles and 920 Resins.

In addition to Hoarfrost Core, players may also gain any Shivada Jade material when claiming rewards from Trounce Blossom using Resin.

Shivada Jade Sliver Shivada Jade Fragment Shivada Jade Chunk Shivada Jade Gemstone

For Shivada Jade materials, Ganyu needs 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 9 Shivada Jade Fragment, 9 Shivada Jade Chunk, and 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone.

2) Qingxin

Qingxin in Huaguang Stone Forest, Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every character in Genshin Impact needs a local specialty to ascend to a higher level, and Ganyu is no exception. She needs 168 Qingxin, a local specialty found in the wild all over Genshin Impact's Liyue.

More specifically, Qingxin may be found on Liyue's mountaintops and peaks, and several can be found in Minlin and Wuwang Hill. In addition, Qinglian at Stone Gate, Liyue also gives Qingxin to players after completing a dialogue for the first time.

3) Whopperflower/Shimmering/Energy Nectar

Whopperflower in Cuijue Slope, Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nectar dropped from Whopperflower that can be found all over Teyvat can be used to ascend Ganyu's level and talent level in Genshin Impact. For Ganyu's ascension, she needs:

18 Whopperflower Nectar 30 Shimmering Nectar 36 Energy Nectar

Meanwhile, if players want to increase Ganyu's talent level, they need to collect another set of Nectars:

18 Whopperflower Nectar 66 Shimmering Nectar 93 Energy Nectar

The total above will increase Ganyu's ascension and level to maximum level.

4) Teachings/Guides/Philosophies of Diligence

Taishan Mansion in Jueyun Karst, Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

After collecting Nectar materials, players can start farming for another Talent Level-Up Material. In the Domain of Mastery: Heart of Flames, gamers can collect Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Diligence.

It's essential to note that the rewards change daily, and the Diligence books can only be obtained on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. In total, Ganyu needs 9 Teachings of Diligence, 63 Guides of Diligence, and 114 Philosophies of Diligence to increase her talent level from 1 to 10.

5) Shadow of the Warrior

Tartaglia in the Enter the Golden House Domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last material required is Shadow of the Warrior, a Character Level-Up Material obtained after defeating Tartaglia in the Enter the Golden House Domain. This material needs to be farmed if players intend to increase Ganyu's talent level above level 6.

In other words, Ganyu needs 18 Shadow of the Warrior to upgrade her talent level from level 7 to 10.

As mentioned before, Ganyu is the best DPS in Genshin Impact. Therefore, wishing for her when her rerun banner arrives will benefit players who lack proper damage dealers.

Edited by Shaheen Banu