Genshin Impact 3.1 redemption codes release time, date, and countdown for all servers

A new batch of temporary redemption codes is due to arrive on September 16, 2022, which is the same date as the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream.

Players who live for any chance to get Primogems won't want to miss this Special Program. While the codes will be posted everywhere on the internet within minutes of them becoming available, there are some caveats to consider.

First and foremost, players will need a date and time to know when everything is going down. For those who don't know, the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream will first air on Twitch at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022. This information is the ticket to knowing when the new codes will drop.

Travelers will get the new redemption codes from the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program

If players want to get the new redemption codes as soon as possible, they must wait until the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream starts to air. It begins at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on September 16, 2022. However, the exact release time for each code is not known.

The countdown and time listed in this article are for the livestream. Those who wish to get the redemption codes should know that all three codes will likely be posted between 8:30 am and 8:40 am (UTC-4).

New players need to understand that each Special Program has three codes. Using all three will give them 300 Primogems plus other minor loot. These codes will be made public once the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program begins.

Countdown

This countdown should make it readily apparent when the Special Program airs. It is relevant for all servers, so players do not need to scroll through several listed times that might not be relevant.

Players should note that this countdown is specifically for the Twitch broadcast. The YouTube broadcast begins four hours later.

If players want to get 300 Primogems as soon as possible, they are advised to check out the livestream on Twitch as it airs.

It is also important to remember that the redemption codes released in the Special Program will expire in approximately a day. Thus, there isn't much time to use them relative to other codes.

Current Redemption Codes

Players can get redemption codes from the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from the three new codes that will debut on September 16, 2022, there are two others that Travelers can currently use:

The hyperlinks under each code will take players straight to the official site where they can redeem them. If one doesn't wish to use the official website for whatever reason, they can opt to enter the codes into the game by following the steps given below:

Pause the game to bring up the Paimon Menu. Select the Settings option. Select Account, and then Redeem Now. Paste one of the Redeem Codes. Select the Exchange option.

While the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream redemption codes expire in a day, the two aforementioned ones don't have an expiry date.

