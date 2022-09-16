Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream redeem codes: Release date, time, and rewards

The Genshin Impact community is quite excited about the upcoming update releasing on September 28. The date also marks the title's second anniversary, where everyone expects significant rewards and events. Typically, HoYoverse will hold a special program to showcase all upcoming primary content in the next update, titled "King Deshret and the Three Magi."

The company will begin the livestream at 8:00 AM (UTC-4), allowing players to tune into Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. Typically, everyone will get access to three different redemption codes, all of which will reward a total of 300 Primogems, 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero's Wit, and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Additional details of Genshin Impact livestream, 3.1 update, characters, and more (2022)

Genshin Impact 3.1 will be officially revealed on September 16, starting from 8:00 AM (UTC -4). Based on several rumors and speculations from the community, HoYoverse is already gearing up for back-to-back major releases in 2022. The upcoming desert region will be an extension of the current Sumeru region.

Since many claim that 3.1 will only achieve 40% of Sumeru's release, the community can expect more major arrivals in the future, including regions, bosses, and more. The revealed start time for the 3.1 livestream has been announced to be 8:00 AM (UTC -4), which seems to have confused most players.

The timezones for the livestream's start time in all major regions are as follows:

Coordinated Universal Time: 12:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 7:00 am

British Summer Time: 1:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm

Chinese Standard Time: 8:00 pm

Central European Summer Time: 2:00 pm

As mentioned earlier, Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream codes will be distributed in the showcase. Players will simply need to stick around for the duration of the livestream, copy the given codes, and paste them for redemption in separate sections of the game.

Code redemption site (Image via HoYoverse)

A few methods include redemption via the official HoYoverse code redemption site and in-game options. The following process will help players redeem their codes outside the game:

Head to HoYoverse's official website and then the code redemption site by clicking here.

Login using respective credentials of any platform.

Select region between Asia, America, Europe, TW, and HK.

Paste the code in the "Redemption code" section, and click on "Redeem".

Code redemption page inside the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards will be sent via in-game email. For an in-game approach, players can follow these steps:

Open the Paimon menu within Genshin Impact.

Go to the "Settings" option on the left side of the screen.

Head all the way down to the Accounts tab, and click on the "Redeem Now" option.

A small window with a blank space will appear where the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream codes need to be put.

Primogems and materials will be sent via the in-game email upon successful redemption.

The process of acquiring the rewards is the same here as well.

All confirmed updates that will be shown in Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream

There are some confirmed modifications and additions that will be shown in the upcoming releases. Aside from the new desert region, players are going to get three unique characters based on the Sumeru region. They are called Cyno, Candace, and Nilou.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



Enjoy redemption codes and other goodies!



The release date of September 28 also marks the second anniversary of the game, where players are pretty much confirmed to get a log-in event with a bunch of rewards.

