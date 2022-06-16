Venti’s birthday in Genshin Impact: Mail, gifts, and more 

For Travelers who care about character birthdays in Genshin Impact, they should know that Venti was born on June 16. This means players need to log in at any point during that day to receive his in-game mail celebrating this joyous occasion. At the very least, the mail includes two free rewards that Travelers might appreciate having.

Some things for Travelers to keep in mind:

They don't need to own Venti to get his birthday mail

The only requirement for getting the mail is to log in that day

The mail will remain in the Gift Mail Box in case players want to re-read it

Venti's birthday in Genshin Impact: Rewards and more

The actual mail that Travelers got on June 16, 2022 (Image via miHoYo)

The above image shows off Venti's birthday mail that players will receive on June 16, 2022. It's a fairly brief message that essentially talks about flower scents and wanting to go on a walk with the Traveler. Remember, even Travelers who don't own Venti will get this in-game mail as long as they log in on this day.

Some players care about the text and the stories included in these birthday mails, especially if they love the character giving this to them. And in that regard, it's a good thing that old birthday mails can always be found in the Gift Mail Box.

The Gift Mail Box is located at the top of the in-game mail screen, to the left of Mail Items.

Artwork related to this topic (Image via miHoYo)

As previously mentioned, his date of birth in Genshin Impact is June 16. This means that people in the eastern hemisphere will get the mail before American players. Aside from that, it's worth noting that this 2022 mail includes:

10 Cecilias

1 A Buoyant Breeze

A Buoyant Breeze is his signature dish, which means that his birthday mail is the only way to obtain this item for players who don't own the character. Its effects are:

"Decreases all party members' gliding and sprinting Stamina consumption by 25% for 1,800s."

The food it's based on (Barbatos Ratatouille) can offer the same benefit for only half as long in its Delicious variation.

Genshin Impact fan reactions

Of course, many Travelers tend to post a ton of content on social media on a character's birthday. Genshin Impact players should know that the main reason to be looking at Twitter on these days is to check out the plethora of fanart that gets posted on the site.

Travelers can use #ウェンティ生誕祭2022 to easily search for more specific fanarts pertaining to everybody's favorite Tone-Deaf Bard. Unsurprisingly, several of these artworks are getting a lot of praise online, with the above example having nearly 13K likes in almost three hours.

Genshin Impact players can find a wide variety of different art styles, many of which are aesthetically pleasing to look at. If somebody ever wanted more new Venti pictures, then June 16 would be the best date to find them.

