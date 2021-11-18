Genshin Impact Venti: Age, height, birthday, skills and more

Venti is one of Genshin Impact's most recognizable characters, so some fans would naturally love to learn more about him.

The Tone-Dead Bard is extremely important to Genshin Impact's first major Archon Quest, as he is none other than the current vessel for Barbatos, the Anemo Archon. Venti is playable as a 5-star Anemo Bow user, but he's only available on banners where he's featured.

Still, there are other details that fans can learn about this fan-favorite character, such as his age and height. Some of this information isn't explicitly given to the player, but there are hints to note.

Venti's age, height, birthday, and skills in Genshin Impact

According to this popular Tweet, Venti is 157.3 cm tall, making him nearly 5'2'' in Genshin Impact. This information is taken from measuring Barbara's Elemental Skill, which is said to be two meters long.

These aren't official measurements, but they're still calculated with this information in mind.

Venti's age in Genshin Impact

The Nameless Bard that Venti used to know (Image via Genshin Impact)

Venti is one of the oldest characters in Genshin Impact, particularly because of his status as the Anemo Archon. According to the game's lore, he was a nameless and formless entity in Mondstadt. The body that players recognize today wasn't originally his; it was the Nameless Bard's.

The bard eventually perished during the rebellion against Decarabian, although the uprising became a success for Venti and his friends. Venti eventually became the Anemo Archon that players know and love, and one of his first actions was adopting the Nameless Bard's body as his own vessel.

Venti's birthday in Genshin Impact

Venti's first birthday mail (Image via Genshin Impact)

Venti's birthday is June 16. Players first got his birthday mail on June 16, 2021, which included:

10 Windwheel Aster

1 A Buoyant Breeze

Genshin Impact characters give different rewards for their birthdays throughout the years. Hence, Travelers can expect other items in the following years.

Venti's skills in Genshin Impact

Venti's Elemental Skill has two different functions depending on whether it's pressed or held. If the player presses the command, it will summon some wind at the foe's location to launch them upward and deal some Anemo DMG. Its cooldown is six seconds.

Holding it does something similar, except to Venti's location. The main difference here is that Venti is propelled into the air and has a cooldown of 15 seconds.

His Elemental Burst involves him shooting an arrow which sucks in nearby enemies while being capable of activating Elemental Absorption.

Popular artifacts for Venti

The Valley of Remembrance is where one can farm Viridescent Venerer (Image via Genshin Impact)

Viridescent Venerer is the meta artifact set for Venti, as it synergizes excellently with his kit. Its 2-piece set effect gives a +15% Anemo DMG bonus, whereas its 4-piece set effect is as follows:

"Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s."

This 4-piece artifact set has been Venti's most popular option in the highest floors of Spiral Abyss since its debut. Some good stats for his artifacts include:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sands of Eon: Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge%

Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge% Goblet of Eonothem: Anemo DMG Bonus% or Elemental Mastery

Anemo DMG Bonus% or Elemental Mastery Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Do you have a copy of Venti in Genshin Impact? Yes No 1 votes so far