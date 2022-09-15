How to get 300 primogems for free in September 2022: Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream time and redeem code details

Genshin Impact 3.1 is only a few days away from hitting the official servers as players await new characters, events, and locations. The release date of the upcoming update also marks the game's second anniversary, and everyone has high hopes from HoYoverse in terms of celebrating the occasion with exciting rewards.

The company recently announced a live showcase for the next 3.1 updates, and the livestream is scheduled to take place on September 16 at 8:00 am (UTC -4). Interested fans and players can tune into Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel to follow the announcements from the special program. HoYoverse will also share three redemption codes during the showcase, all of which will offer a total of 300 primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.1 codes, characters, special program, and more (2022)

Genshin Impact 3.1 will act as an extension to the Sumeru update, as HoYoverse will be making a portion of the map accessible to everyone. This will mean new domains, world quests, dendroculi, statues, waypoints, chests, and a whole lot more stuff. However, things don't end there as players can expect three new characters as well.

Updated Map Names

The official reveal time for the livestream is 8:00 am (UTC -4), which can be confusing for fans in different regions. In this regard, the following bulleted list might help:

Coordinated Universal Time: 12:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 7:00 am

British Summer Time: 1:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm

Chinese Standard Time: 8:00 pm

Central European Summer Time: 2:00 pm

Aside from the announcements, however, players will get three guaranteed redemption codes, all of which will grant 100 primogems each, alongside different materials. These livestream codes will remain valid for a maximum of 12 hours from the end of the program.

Dear Travelers,

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 9/16/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

Players can choose to head over to HoYoverse's official code redemption website or use the in-game option to redeem the codes. Upon redemption, all rewards will be granted to gamers via in-game email.

To acquire the codes via the in-game process, players can follow these steps:

Open the Paimon menu within Genshin Impact.

Go to the "Settings" option on the left side of the screen.

Head all the way down to the Accounts tab, and click on "Redeem Now" option.

A small window with a blank space will appear where the codes need to be put.

Primogems and materials will be sent via the in-game email upon successful redemption.

Everyone needs to be at Adventure Rank 10 or above to redeem the codes.

What can players expect from Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream?

The upcoming special program on September 16 will showcase a new desert area, which will serve as an extension to the current Sumeru region. In addition to that, three new characters, as mentioned earlier, will join the roster. They are Cyno, Nilou, and Candace.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Nilou

◆ Dance of Lotuslight

◆ Star of Zubayr Theater

◆ Hydro

◆ Lotos Somno



#GenshinImpact #Nilou The dance of the lotus blooms, awakening from an ethereal dream.◆ Nilou◆ Dance of Lotuslight◆ Star of Zubayr Theater◆ Hydro◆ Lotos Somno The dance of the lotus blooms, awakening from an ethereal dream.◆ Nilou◆ Dance of Lotuslight◆ Star of Zubayr Theater◆ Hydro◆ Lotos Somno#GenshinImpact #Nilou https://t.co/eMwQkq0M1q

As usual, there will be new events alongside rerun banners, which, however, are yet to be confirmed.

