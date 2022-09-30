Genshin Impact Scarab locations with quickest farming routes

Scarab is a new local specialty in Sumeru that Travelers can find in the new desert area of Genshin Impact. In the current version, only Cyno is the character that needs Scarab as one of his ascension materials.

Since there are various hidden underground areas in Sumeru, players may find it hard to find Scarab. This article will show players the fastest route to farm the said local specialty for Cyno in Genshin Impact.

Fast farming route for Scarab in Genshin Impact Sumeru

Cyno needs Scarab as one of his ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find scarabs above the ground and in underground areas of the Sumeru Desert. Players are advised to follow this recommended route after completing the Golden Dream and Dual Evidence quests to unlock all the waypoints. A total of 61 Scarabs can be collected with the following routes below.

All routes for farming Scarab in Genshin Impact

The first route of farming Scarab (Image via HoYoverse)

The first route starts at the teleport waypoint in Khaj-Nisut and ends in an underground room in The Dune of Magma. The path is easy and has few enemies, so players won't encounter battle as much.

However, they are recommended to bring along Tighnari because of his exploration skills that can mark local specialties like Scarab in the mini-map. From this route alone, Travelers will get 26 Scarabs.

The second route of farming Scarab (Image via HoYoverse)

The second route is near the Garden of Endless Pillars domain. There are 5 Scarabs around the domain, and players need to walk around it to see them clearly.

The third route of farming Scarab (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can continue by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven near The Mausoleum of King Deshret and head west until they see the local specialty. For gamers who have not completed the Dual Evidence quest, their sky color will be red around The Mausoleum and may hinder their sight in spotting these five Scarabs.

The fourth route in farming Scarab (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth route starts at a teleport waypoint west of the Valley of Dahri and ends near the Statue of the Seven. Players need to go through some enemy camps, but they can choose to ignore the opponents by running away right after they obtain the Scarab.

In addition, a Ruin Golem will attack players with its laser beam if they don't complete Afratu's Dilemma quest beforehand. A total of seven Scarabs can be found here.

The fifth route in farming Scarab (Image via HoYoverse)

The last route is entirely underground. Genshin Impact players need to complete the Dual Evidence quest before using this route, or they may not be able to access certain areas due to insufficient clearance from their Scarlet Stone Slate gadget. This route will give 18 Scarabs to players who follow it.

Cyno needs a total of 168 Scarabs to ascend to the highest level. Genshin Impact players may need to visit other people's worlds for their local specialties or wait for another 48 hours for their Scarab to spawn back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far