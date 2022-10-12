5 things to farm for Nahida before Genshin Impact 3.2

With the second half of Genshin Impact 3.1 arriving in a couple of days, players will have until November 2 to prepare for the next update. Since HoYoverse has officially announced two new characters for 3.2, many are eyeing the Dendro Archon, Nahida.

Typically, to prepare for her ascension, players can start preparing now with a bunch of materials available within the world of Sumeru. While ascending her to the maximum phase will be pretty difficult due to the absence of enemy types, having most of the resources before 3.2 arrives will prove beneficial.

The following article lists five things you can farm for Nahida before Genshin Impact 3.2.

Kalpalata Lotus, Crystalline Cyst Dust, and more materials currently available for Nahida in Genshin Impact

1) Kalpalata Lotus

The first Sumeru specialty to look for is the Kalpalata Lotus, which can be found scattered across various parts of Sumeru. You will need a total of 60 of these flowers to ascend Nahida fully up to level 90. To start farming, you can head to the Mawtiyima Forest and make your way towards Varanara.

Farming route for Kalpalata Lotus (Image via Gensin Impact Interactive Map)

Once done, you can head south to Vimara village and towards the Yashavan Realm Waypoint and Yasna Monument. You can follow the image above or the Teyvat Interactive Map for Genshin Impact for a more precise idea.

2) Nagadus Emerald Crystals

Due to Nahida's Dendro element, you will need to stock up on a lot of Dendro crystals. Thankfully, there is a boss who drops these resources and can be found within the Sumeru region. In the upper-left corner of your map, west of Varanara, lies the Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Players can track the waypoint nearby by following the road to a small cave. Once you're in, there will be a portal in the sky. Going through it will teleport you right in front of the boss arena of Jadeplume Terrorshroom. Interact with the teleport waypoint located behind you to come back and farm again later on.

3) Ingenuity set

Players will require an Ingenuity set of books to ascend Nahida's Talent skills from 0 to 15, based on your Constellations. For level 10 talent, however, you will need the following number of books based on the rarity of drops:

Teaching of Ingenuity: 9.

Guide to Ingenuity: 63.

Philosophies of Ingenuity: 114.

Domain location for the Ingenuity set for Nahida talents (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can find these books by dropping into the "Steeple of Ignorance" domain, located west of the Chatkaram cave. Keep an eye out on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays to get the aforementioned set, and stock up on the exact numbers to level Dendro Archon's talents to the max.

4) Crystalline Cyst Dust

The fourth material required for Nahida is Crystalline Cyst Dust. This can be found as drops from Fungi enemies scattered across Sumeru. However, there is a trick to farming them, as bringing a particular set of elements will drop entirely different materials. Hence, avoid Electro or Pyro elemental units and attacks.

Fungi located across the Sumeru region (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

To locate the Fungi across Sumeru, you can navigate around the map using your Adventurer's Handbook or refer to the image given above. You will need a total of 36 Crystalline Cyst Dusts for level 90 and 93 for talent level 10.

5) Hero's Wit

Similar to other characters in Genshin Impact, Nahida will also require a lot of Hero's Wit and other ascension materials to rank up. Hence, collecting Hero's Wit across Teyvat is a great way to ensure Nahida's ascension after she gets released. For max ascension, you will need to collect a total of 421 Hero's Wit.

Blossom of Revelation in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Navigate your way using the Adventurer's Handbook and look for Blossoms of Revelation. Using Condensed Resin will result in a double loot drop.

