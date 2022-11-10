Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG gameplay leaks: All you need to know

There is an abundance of leaks for the Genius Invokation TCG, a card game that is popular in Genshin Impact lore.

It is important to note that the content revealed in these leaks is subject to change and has not been finalized yet.

The Genius Invokation TCG will be featured in Genshin Impact 3.3. Its release date is predicted to be December 7, 2022, since that is when the new update will come out.

HoYoverse has revealed some official news about the card game, but this article will primarily focus on the stuff derived from the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: Objectives and how to play Genius Invokation TCG

The above gameplay video was released on November 9, 2022. It is an excellent demonstration of what to expect from the Genius Invokation TCG.

After talking to an NPC and agreeing to duel with them, players will see a brief loading screen similar to the following image.

Both players have three character cards (Image via Unknown)

On the loading screen, players will see three cards on their side and three on their opponent's side. The left side shows players' character cards, while the right side shows who the opponent will be using.

You will see an opening hand similar to this after that initial loading screen (Image via Unknown)

Once players have moved past the loading screen, they will see their opening hand. Players will be able to swap out up to two cards. The video above shows the player swapping out one card, while the opponent replaced two of their own.

Each opening hand has five cards. Once that's done, players can select one of their three character cards to be active.

Then you roll some strange-looking dice (Image via Unknown)

After selecting an active character, Genshin Impact players must roll several dice. Genius Invokation TCG has some uniquely-shaped dice, but the important part is that players can choose to reroll some of them.

In the leaked video, the player replaces everything but the Pyro and Electro dice. They then roll some more dice afterward.

This is when your hand starts to matter (Image via Unknown)

The results of players' dice throws will be shown on the right side. Using the above image as an example, readers can see that the player has:

Two Omni

Two Pyro

Two Electro

One Cryo

One Geo

Omni can be used as a substitute for any element. The elements players roll are instrumental to the general gameplay of their active character.

A player's hand has several cards that they can play to create various effects.

The player used two Electro and one Omni dice to attack (Image via Unknown)

The goal is to defeat all three active characters through several turns of rolling dice and playing with your hands.

A character's HP can be seen on the top-left corner of their respective character card. Attacking will fill the diamonds on the right side of the character, which can eventually be used for their Elemental Burst.

Other Genius Invokation TCG leaks in Genshin Impact 3.3

[3.3 Beta]



Genius Invokation TCG is an optional gamemode, you can uninstall its resources, if you want to free up storage space. [3.3 Beta]Genius Invokation TCG is an optional gamemode, you can uninstall its resources, if you want to free up storage space.

Here is a list of other relevant Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks pertaining to the Genius Invokation TCG:

Players can uninstall its resources to free up storage space.

Elemental Reactions have a variety of effects on the general gameplay.

Players can look up NPCs on the map to duel them.

There are alternate card backs players can unlock via different items.

Its achievements add up to 290 Primogems.

There will be various tutorials about the card game introduced in Genshin Impact 3.3.

There is a lot to look forward to in Genshin Impact 3.3, especially if one is interested in the Genius Invokation TCG.

