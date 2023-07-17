Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Freminet and Hydro Traveler buffs and changes

Genshin Impact's Fontaine region is less than a month away, and a few new leaks have surfaced showing that Freminet and Hydro Traveler's kit may have been through some changes. More accurately, it looks like their Elemental Skills at talent level 10 have been significantly buffed, which is great news for all the fans looking forward to playing these units in the upcoming 4.0 update.

Without further delay, this article will cover both Freminet and Hydro Traveler's new potential buffs and also discuss what exactly their skill does. Note that the information was obtained from the leaks, so there is a chance that their kits might be different when the characters are released.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Freminet and Hydro Traveler receive new buffs

Freminet's Elemental Skill got buffed

妮可少年 HomDGCat @homdgcat [4.0v3] Freminet Buff



E Buff (Lv10)

Frost DMG: 6.444% -> 12.888%

Shattering Pressure 1 - Phys Part: 82.483% -> 87.638%

Shattering Pressure 2 - Phys Part: 144.346% -> 153.367%

Shattering Pressure 3 - Phys Part: 206.208% -> 219.096%

Shattering Pressure 4: 412.416% -> 438.192%

According to the new Genshin Impact leaks, Freminet's Shattering Pressure damage has been significantly buffed. Based on the available information, there are four levels of Shattering Pressure, which supposedly increases every time he uses his Normal Attacks after entering the Pers Time via his Elemental Skill.

Freminet's Shattering Pressure allows him to deal both Physical and Cryo DMG at the same time. Interestingly, the leak shows that his Physical DMG has been slightly buffed, while there is no change in Cryo. Below are Freminet's new Elemental Skill multipliers at talent level 10:

Frost DMG: 6.444% -> 12.888%

6.444% -> 12.888% Shattering Pressure 1: Physical DMG 82.483% -> 87.638%

Physical DMG 82.483% -> 87.638% Shattering Pressure 2: Physical DMG 144.346% -> 153.367%

Physical DMG 144.346% -> 153.367% Shattering Pressure 3: Physical DMG 206.208% -> 219.096%

Physical DMG 206.208% -> 219.096% Shattering Pressure 4: Physical DMG 412.416% -> 438.192%

The changes on all four levels of Shattering Pressure are fairly large, which is good for Freminet. However, the only downside here would be that the buffs are only for talent level 10.

Hydro Traveler's Elemental Skill buff leaks

妮可少年 HomDGCat @homdgcat [4.0v3] Hydro Traveller E Buff

Lv10 Dewdrop DMG: 51.84% -> 59.04%



[4.0v3] 水旅行者元素战技加强

Lv10 露滴伤害：51.84% -> 59.04%

Based on the leaks provided by @homdgcat, it seems that Hydro Traveler's Elemental Skill also got slightly buffed. For those not aware, previous beta leaks have shown that this ability allows Traveler to shoot Water Bubbles and a Water Blade, dealing Hydro DMG, depending on how it is used.

Hydro Traveler's Elemental Skill DMG at talent level 10 seems to have increased from 51.84% to 59.04%. This is a huge increase and great news for all Genshin Impact players who have been hyped about the main character's new abilities.