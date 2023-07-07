Genshin Impact Hydro Traveler abilities and gameplay leaks

With the start of every new nation in Genshin Impact, players can align with the new Statue of the Seven. With the alignment, the game's protagonist, Traveler, gains new powers in the form of elements. Hence, this makes them a new character altogether, with new skills, bursts, and Constellations. Fontaine will be no different, with all Travelers unlocking Hydro talents and passives.

A new series of leaks have surfaced online, providing clear details on the upcoming Traveler's abilities in the new region. Like any other region in the past, Fontaine will allow the protagonist to hone the powers of a novel element and use them in battle.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Leaked gameplay of Hydro Traveler in Genshin Impact 4.0

With the release of Fontaine, everyone's favorite main character will be able to learn a few tricks involving the power of Hydro. From learning to swing underwater to shooting water bubbles out of their hands, the lessons learned in Fontaine may lead up to be something important for future meta.

The following post consists of footage from Genshin Impact beta, showcasing gameplay of Traveler's Hydro skills and different versions of a specific ability.

Traveler's Hydro kit will have two versions of the elemental skill. The "tap" version will fire a water blade, while the "hold" version will shoot out water bubbles briefly. Their burst, however, will summon a huge rotating water sphere, which will travel on the battlefield before.

While the kit seems to be leaning more on Hydro application than DPS, any theories on damage numbers and correct team compositions should be done post-launch. The following information regarding Traveler's skills is based on data mines and can easily change as the days progress.

Leaked kit for Hydro Traveler in Genshin Impact 4.0

Aside from applying Hydro on enemies, it seems there will be a few HP management factors that should also be followed. The following post lists all Traveler's Hydro kit details, including normal attack, elemental skill, and burst.

These points will summarize Traveler's kit for the sake of understanding the basics:

Normal attacks: Similar to every version of the Traveler.

Elemental skill: "Press" version will shoot a water blade, while the "Hold" version will shoot small water bubbles, followed by a water blade. Each bubble will eat Traveler's HP, increasing the damage of the bubble as well.

Elemental burst: Spawns a huge traveling water sphere that will deal damage to any enemies in its path.

Genshin Impact 4.0 will be arriving on August 16, 2023, based on the current banner durations.

Poll : 0 votes