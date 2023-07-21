Genshin Impact will release version 4.0 in a few weeks to introduce the brand-new Hydro region. Thanks to recent leaks, the developers are expected to release at least 19 playable units in the Fontaine update, including Furina, Clorinde, and Nahida. Fortunately, these characters also appeared in the Overture Teaser trailer, confirming their availability as playable entities.

Although Genshin Impact did not reveal too much information about these upcoming characters in the Overture Teaser, several leaks cover some additional unofficial information. This article will cover Furina, Clorinde, and Navia's expected release dates and a few other relevant leaks. Note that the following information is based on leaks and is thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Clorinde, Navia, and Furina elements, weapons, and other leaks

Clorinde is a 5-star Electro unit

Genshin Impact's Overture Teaser only revealed that Clorinde has the Electro vision, which can be seen right above her chest. That means the developers will release her as a playable character in one of the upcoming updates. Luckily, a few leaks have hinted that she will be a 5-star unit, and her weapon of choice will likely be a Sword, despite showing off a gun in the Fontaine teaser.

Unfortunately, no reliable leaks currently share any information related to Clorinde's banner or release date. That said, more leaks are expected to drop very soon.

Navia release date, elements, and other leaks

Navia wore a Geo vision in the Overture Teaser trailer, confirming that she will be released as a playable unit. It is also speculated that she will likely be a 5-star entity, which means she can potentially become the first 5-star Geo female character in the game. On a related note, Genshin Impact has not released a 5-star Geo unit since version 2.3's Arataki Itto.

According to the leaks via @keikakutori and Uncle Chicken, Navia is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 4.5, so she won't be available until February or March 2024. It is also speculated that she might be associated with the Fontaine navy, meaning she could be someone with a higher status in the city. Unfortunately, her weapon type is currently unknown.

Furina banner and other leaks

While the Overture Teaser did not explicitly reveal Furina's true identity, there are several official in-game quotes and reliable leaks hinting that she is the Hydro Archon Focalors. The above Reddit post also shares an image of a Rapier that is speculated to be her signature weapon, and if the leaks are true, it is safe to assume that she will likely be a Sword user.

While there are no leaks related to Furina's banner debut, several reliable leakers believe that she will be released in Genshin Impact version 4.2 because of the Archon Quest story progression.