Will Fontaine have 2 archons? Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks and rumors explained

With Genshin Impact closing in on the version 4.0 update, exciting rumors are spreading in the community. A particularly intriguing speculation claims the possibility of not one, but two Hydro Archons appearing in the new Fontaine region. This adds a surprising twist to the new update, but keep in mind that there is no concrete evidence to confirm these rumors.

In this article, we will cover all the relevant leaks about the Hydro Archon. The speculation regarding two archons making an appearance in Genshin Impact 4.0 update will also be explored. Here is everything players need to know about the recent leaks and rumors.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks clarify rumors about two Hydro Archons

Recent leaks from Videre claimed that Focalor (Hydro Archon) has split their personalities into different entities or bodies. An example of Hantengu, an upper-rank demon from Demon Slayer was also made as a reference. Some of the players in the Genshin Impact community have started to believe that Fontaine will also feature two archons similar to the Inazuma arc (Makoto & Ei) or Sumeru arc (Rukhadevatta & Nahida).

However, the majority believe that they will encounter two or more personalities of a single character (Focalor), instead of two different Archons in Fontaine. Another source, StepLeaker, has shared information that backs up this current theory.

Based on his Twitter leaks, the source explained how after the downfall of former archons, the many newly appointed archons split themselves into two parts, seeking balance and fairness.

In the case of Focalor, one part embodied the appearance and characteristics of a teenage girl with a volatile personality. Meanwhile, the other half was a just and impartial machine in Genshin Impact. The leaks also emphasize how the concept of fairness and justice is deeply intertwined with the authority symbolized by Fontaine.

The source also claimed that one of these personalities also prefers seclusion and indulges themselves in private actions and performances. Generally speaking, it is safe to assume that the Hydro Archon of Fontaine may have multiple personalities, each of which would represent a different aspect of their nature.

Former Hydro Archon: Dead or alive in Genshin Impact?

In the Genshin Impact's World Quest, Khvarena of Good and Evil, it was revealed that the former Hydro Archon perished during the conflict and her body turned into a pool of pure dew, Amrita.

Gaokerena Lotus and Tunigi Halls

Greater Lord Rukkhadevata created the Harvisptokhm from the Amrita in order to maintain the Lord of Amrita's consciousness in the world of mortals. This is because the Lord of Amrita was tainted by corruption and unable to reincarnate herself in a purer plane.

While the Amrita nourished the Vourukasha Oasis around the Harvisptokhm, the power of the Harvisptokhm would maintain the seal and absorb the defilement at Tunigi Hollow, keeping the Abyss at bay for years to come.