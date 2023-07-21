Genshin Impact Fontaine trailer, livestream, and drip-marketing dates

Genshin Impact's highly anticipated version 4.0 is less than four weeks away from release. The upcoming update will introduce players to the Fontaine region and a ton of new characters. Luckily, there are a few other things that travelers can look forward to even before the new patch goes live, such as a new Fontaine trailer, version 4.0 Special Program, and drip marketing for new characters that will be released in version 4.1.

A Twitter user named @PrimordialNews recently shared a few dates for the same. That said, the dates are only speculations, and thus there might be a difference of one or two days between the specified date and the actual release.

Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream, Fontaine trailer, and drip marketing are closer than ever

A user named @PrimordialNews posted the above tweet on July 21, 2023, stating the days left until Genshin Impact releases a Fontaine trailer and a few other things. Here is a list of the exact dates for the same:

August 4, 2023 - 4.0 livestream and Fontaine trailer.

August 14, 2023 - 4.1 character drip marketing.

August 16, 2023 - 4.0 version update.

Genshin Impact usually does a Special Program livestream on Fridays, 10 to 12 days before the new update is released. Based on this, the live show is likely to be held on August 4, 2023. During the livestream, the officials will also drop a trailer to reveal more about Fontaine and the version 4.0 update. Travelers who want to watch it can head to Genshin Impact's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

As it happens, the upcoming version 4.0 is expected to be released on August 15 or 16, 2023, depending on the timezone. This patch will be the first Fontaine update in the game and will release three new playable characters; Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. Their banner dates will be announced during the Special Program livestream among other things.

Speaking of new characters, the game officials will reveal a couple of new playable characters via drip marketing on Twitter before the 4.0 version update. Do note that these units will be released in version 4.1. The exact date for drip marketing is currently unknown, but @PrimordialNews speculates it to take place on August 14, 2023.