Crystalfly Trap, Fontaine Wind Glider, and other Genshin Impact 4.0 Gadgets overview

Genshin Impact 4.0's Gadgets were recently revealed in an official post from The Steambird, an in-game Fontaine news source. This article covers what was said about the Crystalfly Trap, the new Wind Glider, and other content. Much of the topics stated here were also leaked, but it's nice to have official confirmation of what the items are capable of doing.

The Steambird opens its first issue by talking about how players can get to Fontaine by heading northeast from the Realm of Farahkert. Some cool concept art is also shown off. However, the important part to cover is the new Genshin Impact 4.0 Gadgets. On the third page of The Steambird's first issue is the relevant content tied to this article's topic.

What to know about the new Genshin Impact 4.0 Gadgets: Crystalfly Trap, Fontaine Wind Glider, and more!

There are two Gadgets and a Wind Glider skin shown on the third page of The Steambird's first issue:

Crystalfly Trap

Wind-Powered Wind Generator

Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters

The Crystalfly Trap was revealed to capture nearby Crystalflies after inserting some materials. Sadly, HoYoverse didn't state which specific items the player needed to use for this Genshin Impact 4.0 Gadget. Nonetheless, the Crystalfly Trap should be helpful for those seeking to farm Crystalflies.

Here is a closer look at the Genshin Impact 4.0 Gadgets and Wind Glider skin (Image via HoYoverse)

Up next is the Wind-Powered Wind Generator, which gives the user an upward current so they can glide around easier. Such a feature will be incredibly helpful for having more mobility options in Genshin Impact 4.0. Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters is just a cosmetic skin for your Wind Glider.

It is worth mentioning that the two Gadgets and Wind Glider will be unlockable via Fontaine's Reputation system.

The second Steambird issue covers underwater exploration. Basically, Travelers can explore "vast areas of open water" and go beneath the surface to find "lost treasure" and other content. Notable features include:

Currents: These help you move faster underwater to certain areas.

These help you move faster underwater to certain areas. High-Pressure Water Vent: This creates Currents, but you can avoid being moved by them by using an Armored Crab's shield.

This creates Currents, but you can avoid being moved by them by using an Armored Crab's shield. Recovery Orb: Touching this item recovers Aquatic Stamina and HP.

Touching this item recovers Aquatic Stamina and HP. Echoing Conch: This Genshin Impact 4.0 item releases sound waves to assist players in finding invisible content.

This Genshin Impact 4.0 item releases sound waves to assist players in finding invisible content. Fantastical Floating Ball: A ball that moves when touching high-pressure water.

That is everything that has been officially revealed pertaining to the Genshin Impact 4.0 content from The Steambird.

All the new content discussed earlier in this article will be available upon the launch of the new update. Here is the datamined Fontaine Reputation Rewards:

Level 1: Recipe: Steak Tartare

Recipe: Steak Tartare Level 2: Distributed Forward Supply Depot + Mechanistic Lamp: Outdoor Lighting

Distributed Forward Supply Depot + Mechanistic Lamp: Outdoor Lighting Level 3: Crystalfly Trap

Crystalfly Trap Level 4: Fontaine: Wondrous Machine + Recipe: Fruity Trio

Fontaine: Wondrous Machine + Recipe: Fruity Trio Level 5: Wind-Powered Wind Generator

Wind-Powered Wind Generator Level 6: Fontaine TCG card + Recipe: Vessie Chicken

Fontaine TCG card + Recipe: Vessie Chicken Level 7: Court of Justice's Leisure + Court of Justice's Prosperity

Court of Justice's Leisure + Court of Justice's Prosperity Level 8: Fontaine: Big News + Instructions: Hydroculus Resonance Stone

Fontaine: Big News + Instructions: Hydroculus Resonance Stone Level 9: Diagram: Hydro Treasure Compass

Diagram: Hydro Treasure Compass Level 10: Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters

That's everything that Travelers need to know about the upcoming Fontaine Reputation system and its associated rewards.