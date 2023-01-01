Crystal Core locations in Genshin Impact: Fastest farming guide

There are over 300 different locations where you can acquire Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact. Thus, a determined player can easily get enough of them for their farming needs. This item is used in five different recipes, but the most important one is Condensed Resin.

Since many like using Condensed Resin for farming artifacts, it's vital to know how to farm Crystal Cores. The following interactive map features all known locations, with the rest of the guide focusing on specific areas you should consider using if you just need to get a few quickly.

How to quickly farm Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact

On the top left corner of this interactive map is a drop-down menu that states "TEYVAT." You can click on it to select either Enkanomiya or The Chasm if you wish to see those locations instead.

Either way, you can zoom in and out of this interactive map and pan it however you'd like. The following sections will focus on some good areas where you can farm plenty of Crystal Cores.

Note: To get a Crystal Core, you must catch an elemental Crystalfly. They fly away if you get too close, so try to be quick when obtaining them.

Windrise

Every player should have access to this location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first farming route to consider is the Statue of the Seven at Windrise. It's near Mondstadt City, meaning that this is an area that even new players can easily access. The Crystal Cores you'll get here are from the Anemo Crystalflies surrounding the giant tree.

This map also shows how clustered they are together (Image via Appsample)

There's half a dozen to collect here, which can be done in a minute or two, depending on your efficiency. The next area will feature way more Crystalflies to catch, and it's still in Mondstadt.

Dawn Winery

Dawn Winery is another popular farming spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Statue of the Seven east of the Dawn Winery to see this location. Some Anemo Crystalflies are literally at this Statue of the Seven, so catch them as soon as you teleport here. Afterward, head west and collect the remaining Anemo Crystalflies.

You can start at the Statue of the Seven, head south, and then head westward to get them all (Image via Appsample)

There are way more Crystal Cores to collect here compared to Windrise, although they are more scattered by comparison. Genshin Impact players shouldn't have much trouble obtaining most of the ones located here.

Guyun Stone Forest

This Liyue location is great (Image via HoYoverse)

Guyun Stone Forest is another location where some Crystalflies near a teleport in Genshin Impact. This time, you're teleporting to a Domain. You should see a few Geo Crystalflies nearby; collect them to get more Crystal Cores.

A full map of what you're looking for here (Image via Appsample)

There are a few Geo Crystalflies located westward. The above map should help make finding them easier. Just keep in mind that some of these Geo Crystalflies are located high up near the Domain.

Mt. Tianheng

This one can be tricky to find (Image via HoYoverse)

This Crystal Core farming location can be a bit difficult to see for some Travelers. Approach Mt. Tianheng from the south, where there is a Hilichurl camp. You can climb up the rocks and the nearby roots to notice a cave similar to the spot shown in the above image.

It will be easy to collect all of them (Image via Appsample)

Genshin Impact players should be able to collect them all here since the cave is largely closed off, making the Geo Crystalflies easily stuck.

Fort Hiraumi

These Electro Crystalflies are located near the Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can also go to Fort Hiraumi on Seirai Island to get another good batch of Crystal Cores. However, this requires them to have unlocked the ability to reach Inazuma via the Archon Quest storyline.

Seirai Island has several Electro Crystalflies located all over the place (Image via Appsample)

Seirai Island has well over a dozen different Electro Crystalflies, so determined Travelers can explore the whole island to find more of them. The Fort Hiraumi suggestion is merely the quickest one to use.

The Serpent's Cave

Just glide toward the Ruin Serpent to get a few more Geo Crystalflies (Image via HoYoverse)

This location has several requirements tied to Genshin Impact's Chasm Delvers quest series. However, players who have already completed it can easily access the Teleport Waypoint here and glide westward to collect a few more Geo Crystalflies.

A map will the specific farming locations (Image via Appsample)

Genshin Impact characters like Kazuha are great here since their vertical mobility helps reach some of these Geo Crystalflies. You don't have to fight the Ruin Serpent here to collect the Crystal Cores.

Closing remarks

By now, Genshin Impact players should have a general idea of where to farm a few dozen Crystal Cores. There are more locations not highlighted in this article, such as the area west of Vanarana, but this guide can't cover every possible way to collect nearly 400 Crystalflies.

This farming guide should help new players farm enough Crystal Cores to create plenty of Condensed Resins in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes