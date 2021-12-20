All 3 Genshin Impact achievements related to Ubiquity net

Multiple new achievements can be obtained in Genshin Impact after the release of Omni-Ubiquity Net. The said Net is a new gadget acquired after completing the World Quest 'Omni-Ubiquity Net.'

It is important to know that the gadget is limited to 5 per week for every player. Thus, using the Net to capture animals that reward an achievement should be prioritized. Here are all the achievements that gamers can instantly obtain from Genshin Impact this week.

Three achievements for Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact

1) "Trying to Tame Me?"

Use the Omni-Ubiquity Net item to capture one wild animal (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first achievement is "Trying to Tame Me?". Genshin Impact players can obtain this achievement by capturing any wild animal using the Omni-Ubiquity Net for the first time.

The capturable animals are marked with the net symbol (Image via Genshin Impact)

As one should know by now, only certain animals can be captured using the gadget, and players can check them on the Archive under the Living Beings section.

The captured animals can then be added to the Serenitea Pot as furnishings. Of course, they also have a load limit, so players need to place them while paying attention to the limit.

2) The Net Closes In

Use the Omni-Ubiquity Net item to capture one Finch (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can obtain the second achievement, 'The Net Closes In,' by capturing any Finch using the Omni-Ubiquity Net gadget. There are four types of capturable Finch:

Crimson Finch Emerald Finch Snow Finch Golden Finch

Emerald Finch around the adventurer camp northeast of Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Emerald Finch on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Emerald Finch is one of the capturable animals and can be spotted near an adventurer camp northeast of Liyue Harbor. It is highly recommended to bring Aloy to the team for her passive skill. With her 'Easy Does It' passive talent, the finches will not be startled when party members approach them.

3) "Not Flyin' Away This Time!"

Use the Omni-Ubiquity Net to capture one Crystalfly (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last achievement can be obtained by catching any Crystalfly using the Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact. Currently, there are four types of Crystalflies:

Anemo Crystalfly Electro Crystalfly Cryo Crystalfly Geo Crystalfly

Crystalflies around the Statue of the Seven northeast of Dawn Winery (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the Crystalfly on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The easiest spot to find an Anemo Crystalfly is near the Statue of the Seven northeast of Dawn Winery. For catching this creature, it is best if the team has Sayu. Her passive skill, 'Yoohoo Art: Silencer's Secret,' will make the Crystalfly less startled when any party member approaches them.

Each achievement above grants 5 Primogems for the Traveler. Players can claim these 15 Primogems by opening their Achievements page under the Wonders of the World Section.

