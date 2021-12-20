How to get the Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact

A new gadget has been released in Genshin Impact after the daily reset on December 20. Omni-Ubiquity Net is a new consumable gadget that allows players to capture certain animals in the open world. The said animals can then be placed inside their Serenitea Pot.

Note that the Ubiquity Net gadget from the event Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog has expired and is no longer usable. Thus, Genshin Impact provides a new and modified Omni-Ubiquity Net to players after completing a World Quest.

How to complete Omni-Ubiquity Net World Quest in Genshin Impact

Event gadget Ubiquity Net has expired (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ubiquity Net is an event gadget from the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog in Genshin Impact. After the end of the event on December 20, the gadget expired automatically.

Omni-Ubiquity Net World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new World Quest will be unlocked for players to complete on the same day. The reward is a new and modified Omni-Ubiquity Net. One can start the quest by talking to Sango in Inazuma City.

Sango's location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to a waypoint in Inazuma City and head northwest following the navigation. After talking to Sango, she will lead players to another NPC called Wakamurasaki on the outskirts of Inazuma City.

Wakamurasaki on the outskirts of Inazuma City (Image via Genshin Impact)

This time, teleport to a waypoint near Inazuma Fishing Association, and gamers will immediately see a girl in a red jacket. Talk to Wakamurasaki so she can give the first Omni-Ubiquity Net. She will ask the players to catch any animal to prove the effectiveness of the modified Ubiquity Net.

Equip Omni-Ubiquity Net from the Gadget tab in Inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can open their Inventory under the gadget tab and switch to Omni-Ubiquity Net to equip it.

Catch small animals using the Omni-Ubiquity Net (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the same location as Wakamurasaki, walk towards the south until the players can see a fox. The steps to use the Omni-Ubiquity Net gadget are similar to the Ubiquity Net from the Bantan Sango event. Click on the gadget button to switch the Elemental Skill to a net. Next is to hold the Elemental Skill button to aim the net and release the button to capture the animal.

Buy 5 Omni-Ubiquity Net from Wakamurasaki (Image via Genshin Impact)

Report back to Wakamurasaki to complete the task. Before going back to Sango, talk to Wakamurasaki once again to buy five Omni-Ubiquity Net. Note that players can only buy five nets per week, and one net will be deducted once used to capture an animal.

Players will gain 10 Omni-Ubiquity Net after completing the World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go back to Sango in Inazuma City to complete the World Quest. As a reward, players will receive another 10 Omni-Ubiquity Nets.

In conclusion, Genshin Impact players will obtain 15 Omni-Ubiquity Nets for this week and five Omni-Obiquity Nets per week starting next week. These nets can be used to capture small animals in the open world and be placed in Serenitea Pot permanently.

