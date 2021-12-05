Genshin Impact 2.4 Windtrace event leaks: Everything you must know

Genshin Impact 2.4 update will bring back many hit events from the past, including Windtrace. Initially released in patch 1.5, the Windtrace event resembled a game of Hide and Seek, where players were divided into Hunters and Rebels.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.4:



1. Enkanomiya

2. Shenhe (5*) and Yunjin (4*)

3. Hangout quests (Ningguang, Yunjin)

4. Lantern Rite rerun

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Alchemy event with Timaeus

7. New skins for Ningguang & Keqing

8. Kichiboushi outing event

9. Electro Sigil Shop

The Genshin Impact community certainly enjoyed playing Hide and Seek during the Windtrace event in Mondstadt. This explains why players are excited about its return with patch 2.4.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Windtrace event to have new locations

During the original Windtrace event, the Hunters and Rebels were assigned random locations from Liyue and Mondstadt.

For the re-run event, players will be able to play Hide and Seek in seven unique locations (two more than the original event), including some areas from the Inazuma region as well.

The locations from Inazuma are:

Ritou Port

Kujou Encampment

Kamisato Estate

The terrace gardens in Qingce Village in the Liyue region will yet again appear in the Windtrace event.

Each region mentioned above will have its own disguises such as wooden crates, street lights, and deadwood.

It is safe to assume that more disguises will be added to the Windtrace event in patch 2.4. Similarly, Hunters will be provided with more abilities that will help them in catching the Rebels.

How to play as Hunters and Rebels in Genshin Impact

The Windtrace event at Genshin Impact is a lot more than just Hide and Seek, as both Rebels and Hunters possess several abilities.

Rebels can use their Windward Arts to disguise themselves as random objects, place bait, or become temporarily hidden.

On the flip side, the Hunters are granted the following abilities:

Sensor Aura - notifies if there's a rebel nearby

- notifies if there's a rebel nearby Mysterious Hunch - briefly shows the direction of rebels

- briefly shows the direction of rebels Capture - dispells the disguise of rebel and catches them

- dispells the disguise of rebel and catches them Imprisoning Curse -randomly dispels the disguise of one Rebel and restrains them.

-randomly dispels the disguise of one Rebel and restrains them. Insight and Hunter's Intitution

Using the aforementioned abilities at the right time is the key to victory for both Hunters and Rebels.

Windtrace is undoubtedly one of the most fun mini-games in Genshin Impact, and it would be great if it is added as a permanent feature with patch 2.4. The Lantern Rite event is also expected to return with the re-run banners of Xiao and Ganyu.

