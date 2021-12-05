Fake Chasm map leaks surface as Genshin Impact 2.4 update draws closer 

Not all Genshin Impact leaks are accurate; in fact, some of them are downright fake, such as the recent Chasm map leaks.

It's not a matter of a leaker getting the wrong info, either. In this case, it's a simple photoshop that gets passed around as a "leak." As the old adage goes, one shouldn't believe everything they see on the Internet.

It's worth noting that The Chasm is not scheduled to debut in Genshin Impact 2.4 in any capacity. One prominent leaker initially thought so but then clarified later on that it would be Enkanomiya.

Fake Chasm map leaks are sprouting up as Genshin Impact 2.4 draws near

The fake Chasm map (Image via NGA)

To the untrained eye, the above map leak looks somewhat credible. However, it starts to fall apart when one analyzes it and realizes that it reuses several old assets from other parts of Liyue.

It also seems unnatural when it's overlayed over the current map of Teyvat. Such an example can be seen below.

An example of how the overlay would look like in-game (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The above comments came from a user on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. If it's hard to see in the above image, here is a quick summary of what the text says:

"Weird text location"

"Road where?"

"Rock cut off"

"Unfin terrain - no thin lines (no low res pxl)"

As one can see, this variation of The Chasm doesn't work well with Genshin Impact's current map. Plus, it would be strange to have Chasm map leaks when Enkanomiya is the next location in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Enkanomiya map leaks

A more credible map leak (Image via GI Front)

The above map leak displays what Enkanomiya would look like in-game. The names aren't finalized by any means, but several prominent leakers state that this is legitimate. By comparison, none of them said that the previously mentioned Chasm map leak was real.

There are several screenshots of Enkanomiya, so it isn't farfetched to see its map appear in various Genshin Impact leaks. Given how much content related to it is known, one can safely say that it, and not The Chasm, will appear in Genshin Impact 2.4.

For example, several new enemies have already been leaked. The above leak includes a new boss known as the Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap and the Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap. By comparison, next to nothing is known about The Chasm's enemies.

What do players know about The Chasm?

The Chasm isn't officially out yet (Image via Genshin Impact)

According to in-game lore, this infamous location was formed nearly 6000 years ago. A meteorite struck this location (presumably the inspiration for the left side of the fake map leak). Azhdaha was associated with this area, and The Chasm now has several other enemies here.

Some in-game text states:

"The myriad mountains of Tianheng are a trove of a thousand treasures, for deep within the rocks bounteous jade gleams gloriously. Yet, sinister forces now beset the Chasm; its glorious gems are hidden and their crimson glow gone. The road to the retrieval of riches is rife with ruin... perilous is the path to the procurement of precious elixirs..."

Treasure Hoarder Crushers were once miners who worked at The Chasm, but the area is now closed off.

Genshin Impact players could've explored The Chasm thanks to some out-of-bounds glitches, but there isn't much of note in it. The minimap doesn't tell the player anything useful, and the location is clearly unfinished.

