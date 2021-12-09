How to save the small animals in Genshin Impact Bantan Sango event

Genshin Impact has introduced a new event called Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog with the 2.3 update. Traveler and Paimon help Ryuuji in saving small animals from the hoards of warrior dogs (Canine Bunshin).

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/58…



#GenshinImpact To help Bantan Sango Detective Agency complete their investigations on "mass disappearances of little animals", follow your commission, and rescue animals in designated investigation locales.See Full Details >>> To help Bantan Sango Detective Agency complete their investigations on "mass disappearances of little animals", follow your commission, and rescue animals in designated investigation locales.See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/58…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/T0hHVeHNiH

Even though the traveler has defeated far more ferocious monsters, beating the warrior dogs is not a viable option in the event. Instead, players need to rely on stealth to save the small animals.

Guide to saving small animals in Genshin Impact Bantan Sango event

It is important to understand that each small animal in the latest event is guarded by three warrior dogs. All the dogs supervise a certain area, and their vision is clearly visible on the screen. Players have to avoid their vision when entering the hiding spot.

Two more important elements in the hiding spot are smoke machines and fireworks. Players can hide in the smoke for a few seconds after activating the smoke machines. During this time, they cannot be detected by the Canine Bunshin.

On the flip side, the fireworks can be used to distract the Canine Bunshin. Even though they are lethal in nature, they are easily amused by the fireworks.

Hence, the best strategy to save the small animals is to use the smoke machines and fireworks simultaneously. Players can first hide themselves amidst the smoke and then use the fireworks to distract the Canine Bunshin.

Genshin Impact Bantan Sango event requires players to use Ubiquity Nets and save small animals (Image via Genshin Impact)

When the Canine Bunshin dogs leave their spot and gather around the fireworks, players must use the Ubiquity Net and quickly catch the small animals. It is worth noting that the Ubiquity Net replaces the elemental skill of a character, and players should hold the button to aim at the small animals.

It is recommended that players add archers such as Diona, Ganyu, or Amber to their party to complete the Bantan Sango event. Archers can activate the fireworks from a distance, and this easily distracts the Canine Bunshin dogs.

Den of Thieves in Genshin Impact Bantan Sango event

The Bantan Sango event in Genshin Impact gives two commissions to travelers. The first commission requires them to use stealth, and the second commission is based on defeating some waves of Treasure Hoarders and Samurais.

Small animals are imprisoned in the Place of Interest: Den of Thieves. The goal is to defeat the surrounding opponents first and open the cages. For this commission, players must rely on their best damage-dealing characters.

Also Read Article Continues below

Completing the entire Bantan Sango Case File: Mystery of the Black Shadow questline gives players a total of 120 Primogems. They can use the resources for unlocking Eula or Albedo from their re-run banners or wait for the arrival of Arataki Itto and Gorou in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 2.3 update.

Edited by Shaheen Banu